Photos: The Sydney Opera House
01 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
02 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
03 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
04 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
05 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
06 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
07 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
08 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
09 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
10 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
11 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
12 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
13 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
14 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
15 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
16 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
17 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
18 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
19 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
20 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
21 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
22 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
23 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
24 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
25 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
26 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
27 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
28 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
29 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
30 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
31 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
32 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
33 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
34 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
35 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
36 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
37 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
38 / 38
The Sydney Opera House.
Sydney Cove, Australia
The Sydney Opera House.
Jiri Foltyn, Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many Americans, Australia sounds like an exotic dream destination that’s too far away and too expensive.

Those negatives disappear, however, when you upgrade to business class.

On long flights to destinations such as Sydney, traveling in first or business class makes that arduous journey a pleasure. Nice in-flight amenities, comfortable seats and restful sleep means your vacation starts on the plane, not on the steps of the Sydney Opera House with jet-lagged, bleary eyes.

What’s more, right now you can save as much as 72% off the published fare by upgrading from economy to business class using miles on United Airlines.

Ah yes, most people use their miles for a free economy trip, but that’s not where the real value lies.

To upgrade to business class to Australia, United requires 30,000 miles plus a co-pay of $600 each way on the lowest upgradeable economy fares. When business-class fares are high, which is almost always the case on flights to Australia or New Zealand, using miles for an upgrade can offer a spectacular return.

Save 72% with miles. Bewdy, mate!

Let’s say you’re traveling from Houston to Sydney, often an expensive business-class route, even when booked well ahead. The lowest United economy fare is currently $1,178, while business class is $8,594 (a difference of $7,416). So, even with the $1,200 co-pay, you can save $6,216 (72%) off the published fare by using 60,000 miles.

Los Angeles to Melbourne is one of United’s lowest economy-fare routes, currently starting at $777 round-trip. Its business-class cousin starts at $5,779. So again, even with the $1,200 co-pay you still save $3,802 (66%) off the published fare by using 60,000 miles to upgrade.

Not in a hub?

So, what if you don’t live in a major hub such as Los Angeles or Houston? It simply means buying an economy through-fare ticket that includes the entire itinerary on one ticket. Then use miles to upgrade from the gateway to the international destination.

Let’s say you live in Kansas City. On Kansas City-Sydney, the lowest through-fare ticket (connecting via San Francisco) costs $1,241 in economy vs. $6,806 in business class. Even with the $1,200 co-pay, to upgrade the San Francisco-Sydney leg, you save $4,365 (64%) off the published fare by using miles.

Sit down on mileage-award seats, Down Under

Free mileage-award tickets can be a nightmare for availability, especially on airlines like American and United, and especially to Australia. So the first and most obvious reason to love mileage upgrades is that the volume of seats some airlines make available for using your miles can be up to 400% more than they allocate for normal award tickets.

The airlines likely do this to generate some revenue from your economy airfare, since they prefer to sell you a low-cost ticket to providing a free one.

The latest FirstClassFlyer.com survey of United business-class availability to Australia reveals great options for five major routes with availability throughout the next 11 months. For example, Los Angeles-Sydney has great availability in September and October 2018 and March, April and May 2019 for up to four seats using miles to upgrade.

No miles? No problem

Even if you don’t have 60,000 United miles, you can buy them when they go on sale, which happens frequently. Or you can transfer points from your Chase Ultimate Rewards account to United.

Next time you’re thinking about a long-haul trip, such as to the land Down Under, consider forgoing free mileage awards, as they don’t earn elite credit and are difficult to find anyway. Instead, use your miles to upgrade because availability is much greater and the ticket earns miles and elite credit. It’ll make that glass of Australian wine taste even better.

See you up front.

United frequent-fliers bid miles to attend Boeing 747 farewell party
01 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
02 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
03 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
04 / 64
Jim Garcia, United Airlines' Senior Manager of Fleet Surplus Sales, takes question from frequent-fliers in front of the carrier's last Boeing at the UAM Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
05 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
06 / 64
Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale takes pictures from underneath United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
07 / 64
United frequent-flier Adam Johnson of Minneapolis takes pictures of the flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
08 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
09 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s take part in a champagne toast onboard the last one to fly for United at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
10 / 64
United frequent-flier James Munn of Minneapolis reclines in 'the best seat on the plane' on a Boeing 747, the last one to ever fly paying passengers for United.
11 / 64
Two of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United are seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
12 / 64
Vicky Chiu of Honolulu takes a picture of Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale in front of United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
13 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
14 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
15 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
16 / 64
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
17 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
18 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
19 / 64
United Airlines frequent-fliers inspect a retired United Boeing 747 at an aircraft 'disassembly' center in Mississippi on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
20 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to inspect a normally off-limits service area near the landing gear on one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
21 / 64
Champagne in hand, a frequent-flier poses for a photo onboard the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the planes at an 'aircraft disassembly center.' Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
22 / 64
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
23 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
24 / 64
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
25 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
26 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
27 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
28 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
29 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
30 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
31 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
32 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
33 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to take a look at the belly of one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
34 / 64
Universal Asset Management CEO Keri Wright (center) shows United frequent-fliers around a retired Boeing 747 at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
35 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
36 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
37 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
38 / 64
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
39 / 64
The flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
40 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
41 / 64
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
42 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
43 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
44 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United via a blue carpet at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
45 / 64
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
46 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
47 / 64
A United frequent-flier roams the last Boeing 747 to fly for United, looking for photo ops aboard the plane as it sits at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
48 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s. Here, UAM CEO Keri Wright thanks attendees for coming.
49 / 64
United had attendees hold up balloons saluting its MileagePlus Exclusives programs prior to the 747-themed dinner in Tupelo, Miss.
50 / 64
A bassinet remains onboard United's last Boeing 747 as the plane awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. It's possible the bassinet could be sold on the second-hand market to another airline.
51 / 64
One of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
52 / 64
A UAM employee holds up a model of a 747 in front of the real ones at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
53 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
54 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
55 / 64
United frequent-fliers disembark the last Boeing 747 to fly for United after a champagne toast and a stroll through the cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
56 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
57 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
58 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
59 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
60 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
61 / 64
x
62 / 64
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
63 / 64
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
64 / 64
The coach cabin of United's final Boeing 747 sits empty as frequent-fliers exit the plane following a special tour at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.

First Class Flyer publisher Matthew Bennett, aka Mr. Upgrade, has specialized in research, insights and unusual opportunities for premium air travelers since 1996.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com