A widespread shortage of EpiPens already has parents scrambling.

Now with children returning to school without possible medication that could prevent them from going into anaphylactic shock, parents are struggling at a time when sales often spike.

During an emergency, when a child comes in contact with his/her allergic trigger such as peanuts or a bee sting, an EpiPen can be injected to deliver a lifesaving dose of epinephrine.

The Food and Drug Administration stepped in to alleviate the burden caused by manufacturing issues and supply disruptions by extending expiration dates of certain lots of EpiPens by four months. (This unfortunately does not apply to EpiPen Jr for kids who weigh between 33-66 pounds.)

Finding the brand name version of the epinephrine auto-injector is going to be tough and no one knows for exactly how long.

Parents, try these three things to find an EpiPen during the shortage:

1. Make the company find one for you

Mylan, which markets the EpiPen, is encouraging parents to call its customer relations department for help locating pharmacies with the EpiPen. The company extended hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET and said team members have successfully located prescriptions during this time of limited supply. Call 800-796-9526.

This can be a matter of life or death for someone with significant allergies. EpiPen shortage has parents struggling during back-to-school season https://t.co/4jnxVIj5Eq via @USATODAY — Jonathon Rondeau (@JonathonRondeau) August 20, 2018

2. Check with other providers

The EpiPen is by far the largest provider of the epinephrine injection system but it's not the only one.

If Epipen is unavailable, ask the pharmacy or your doctor about other available options that may be substituted. This may require a different prescription from your doctor.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals and the Auvi-Q injector pen are both reported to be in-stock, according to the Washington Post.

3. Don't forget supermarkets

When traditional drug store options fail, parents have reported luck finding EpiPens at supermarket pharmacies or non-traditional pharmacies.

And since having an EpiPen really can be a matter of life and death, enlist friends and family to help you find one. Divide up the list of pharmacies in your town and neighboring ones and hand them to friends and relatives to start calling.

Mylan said it will help parents find EpiPens, which are potentially livesaving for kids with severe allergies.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

A generic EpiPen approved

On Aug. 16, federal regulators approved a generic version of the EpiPen. Designed by Teva Pharmaceuticals, this drug will be a lower-cost, interchangeable option.

But it won't launch soon enough for parents searching now. Maybe the competition will help drive down the cost for families who have experienced a 400 percent price jump in six years.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com