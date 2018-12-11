Dubai Police are training on Hoversurf's S3 2019 hoverbike and plans to add the futuristic vehicle to its patrol squads by 2020.

Hoversurf

Here's another sign that we are catching up to the future: Dubai Police may soon be patrolling the streets with hoverbikes.

Dubai Police are now being trained to fly Hoversurf's first production unit hoverbike after taking delivery from the Watsonville, California-based tech firm in October, the company says.

The city in the United Arab Emirates prides itself on its futuristic status and began talks last year with Hoversurf about its eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles). Police there hope to deploy hoverbikes by 2020 as a way to allow officers to reach hard to access areas; police and Hoversurf recently posted videos of training sessions on social media.

"Currently we have two crews already training (to pilot the hoverbike) and we're increasing the number," Brigadier Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi, general director of Dubai Police's artificial intelligence department, told CNN.

While the Dubai Police may be Hoversurf's biggest current customer, anyone can order one of the S3 2019 hoverbikes for $150,000 ($10,000 deposit required). Hoversurf has gotten approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for the vehicle.

The vehicles, which weigh 253 pounds, fly about 16 feet above the ground and can go 60 miles per hour. They achieve flight with electric ducted fans and propellers. The lithium manganese nickel battery allows the hoverbike to fly 10 to 25 minutes with a pilot. The hoverbike can also fly up to 40 minutes in drone mode with no driver.

.@KhalidAlrazooqi, general director of @DubaiPoliceHQ's artificial intelligence department to @CNN: The eVTOL vehicle as a first responder unit used to access hard to reach areas. He said he aims to have hoverbikes in action by 2020. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/DkgFvp8wOO — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 8, 2018

Hoversurf is just one of several companies aiming to make flying vehicles a reality.

Uber is working with the U.S. Army, NASA and established aircraft manufacturers such as Bell, Embraer and Aurora Flight Services on a flying vehicle network it hopes to begin testing in 2020. And Cincinnati-based Workhorse hopes to have an FAA-approved personal helicopter available for customers by 2021.

More: Uber flying taxis get a boost from Army, NASA

More: Skip over traffic? Soon this 'personal helicopter' could come to crowded cities

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com