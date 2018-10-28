Mourners place flowers outside the Tree of Life synagogue, Oct. 28, 2018, Pittsburgh.

11 killed in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

A 46-year-old man is accused of opening fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday in the deadliest attack on Jewish Americans practicing their beliefs in U.S. history. The mass shooting left 11 dead and six others wounded, including four police officers. The suspected gunman, Robert Bowers, carried an arsenal of weapons during the spree including one assault rifle and three handguns. He was taken into custody after being wounded in a shootout with police at the scene. Those killed Saturday included middle-aged brothers, an elderly husband and wife and a grandmother nearing 100.

Pence: No ties between recent violence and Trump's rhetoric

Vice President Mike Pence denied that President Donald Trump's habit of attacking opponents contributed to the shooting that left 11 people dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday or the bombs that were mailed to a number of political figures last week. "Look, everyone has their own style. And frankly, people on both sides of the aisle use strong language about our political differences," Pence told NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard Saturday when asked if he has ever suggested to Trump to tone down the rhetoric. "But I just don't think you can connect it to threats or acts of violence, Vaughn. And I don't think the American people connect it."

Red Sox can clinch World Series tonight

The Boston Red Sox stood on the brink of a World Series crown Sunday after two epic weekend games. After the longest postseason game in Major League Baseball history Friday, in which the Dodgers kept hopes alive with a 3-2 win in 18 innings, the Red Sox rallied on Saturday to take a 3-1 advantage in the series. President Donald Trump criticized Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for his pitching moves in the loss. In Sunday's Game 5, Boston will start David Price over Chris Sale. The Dodgers counter with Clayton Kershaw, who has 23 postseason starts but a 4.28 career postseason ERA.

Migrant caravan moves forward

Despite roadblocks, the migrant caravan continues to inch closer to the capital of Mexico City and ultimately the U.S. border. Rows of police impeded the migrants’ path Saturday, prompting hours of negotiations to inform caravaners of an offer involving temporary work visas. Successful applicants would also receive health benefits and could enroll children in school. An assembly of caravan participants voted to reject it and continue toward the border. The Trump administration is reviewing options to restrict or block the migrants' ability to enter the country, including denying asylum. The group is still more than 1,000 miles away from the border and moving slowly.

Just like that, the Powerball frenzy is over

Two winners, from Iowa and New York, will split the estimated $687.8 million jackpot, according to Powerball. It's the third-largest jackpot in the game's history and has a cash option of $396.2 million. For the next drawing on Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot resets to a guaranteed $40 million; $23.0 million cash value.

