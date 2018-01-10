Start then month with a great deal.

Happy October! It's my absolute favorite month of the year. From the weather growing chillier to all the Halloween decor starting to pop up in stores and on houses, there's a lot to love. And when the weather grows cold, we start to look for ways to warm our spirits and bodies. Today, you can get great deals on things that you'll love for fall, like a new 4K TV for football season or a new set of frying pans to cook up savory, comfort foods. We scour Amazon to find the best deals on the best products so you can be confident in buying the things we recommend and not wind up with a dud.

1. Under $400: An award-winning 4K TV

Who wouldn't want a 55-inch 4K TV for under $400?

I'm not going to lie. This almost slipped past me because it's not a sale in the typical sense. These TCL 4K Roku TVs were one of our favorites when they came out last year. Because they're last year's model, you can get them for crazy cheap. The 55-inch model, which originally retailed for $650, now hovers around $380 pretty much all the time, but the 49-inch model has been steadily dropping in price from its original $480 over the past six months or so and now rests at a tempting $320.

When we reviewed the P Series last year, we loved it so much we gave it an Editors' Choice award and named it one of the best TVs of 2017. It has Roku's streaming platform built in, so you don't need to buy a separate streaming device. It also has 4K, HDR compatibility and Dolby Vision. And when it first came out, we thought $650 was an incredible value for the quality of this TV, so seeing that price cut nearly in half is super exciting. I'm planning to buy one of these to replace the 720p TV in my office.

2. Under $50: A set of All-Clad nonstick pans

You really can't beat $50 for not one, but two All-Clad pans.

We tries out all the best nonstick pans to see how they performed. All-Clad, while it didn't receive top honors, did have the pan with the fastest warm-up time of everything we tested. And it's one of those brands that lasts a lifetime and will make your guests ooh and ahh when they set foot in your kitchen. But with that brand name tends to come a hefty price. Right now, however, you can get two All-Clad nonstick frying pans, an 8-inch and a 10-inch, for just under $50. This set typically costs $60, and has only been lower than this sale price (by about $3) once last year, so it's a great time to buy.

Get the All-Clad 8-inch and 10-inch Nonstick Frying Pan Set for $47.95 (Save $12)

3. Under $60: A classic kitchen rack

It's time to finally organize your kitchen how you've always wanted.

Whitmor

Kitchen clutter can be so frustrating, but when your cabinets and shelves are full it's hard to see a way to improve it. Maybe what you need is additional storage and counter space! We spotted this baker's rack, which has nearly 3,000 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars, on sale for 16% off. Not only does it give you more shelves to store your cookware, flatware, and food storage containers, but it doubles as an added work surface. With the holidays coming up, I'm willing to bet that wouldn't be the worst thing to have.

Get the Whitmor Baker's Rack for $59.99 (Save $11)

4. Under $50: A USB-C hub for your laptop

Make the most of your USB ports with this compact dongle.

Anker

If you use a MabBook at home or at work, you know the struggle of the USB-C-only port situation. Whether you've been putting off buying a dongle or the one you have is a crappy $10 gadget with a broken HDMI port (happened to me), there's a great deal on a quality hub from Anker. Not only is there an on-page $10 off coupon, but if you use the code "ANKERC833" at checkout, you'll get an extra $6 off. This dongle has three USB ports, an HDMI port, and an ethernet port. The only thing it doesn't have is a second USB-C port, so you can't plug your charger into it, but if that's not a huge concern, this USB-C hub is a great choice.

Get the Anker USB-C Hub for $43.99 (Save $16) with the code "ANKERC833"

5. Under $100: The best kitchen trash can

Once you've used one, it's hard to deny that simplehuman is worth the money.

simplehuman

Sure, you could get a plastic trash can for $20, but you know that thing will look and smell unpleasant in a couple months. We recently tested all the best kitchen trash cans to see which is really worth buying. Simplehuman was the clear front runner. Not only do they make sturdy, long-lasting garbage cans, but they're really aesthetically pleasing too. The stainless steel body is super easy to clean and it's designed to fit the simplehuman trashbags ($20 for 60 on Amazon) perfectly. Right now you can get this can, which has a black plastic top, for $20 less than usual, matching the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the simplehuman Stainless Steel Step Trashcan for $79.99 (Save $20)

