Former FBI Director James Comey doesn't hold too high an opinion of Matthew Whitaker's intelligence but he thinks the jury is still out on the quality of the acting Attorney General's judgment.

Comey said Monday in an interview with Boston public radio station WGBH that he knew Whitaker "casually" from their time together at the Justice Department. He hopes Whitaker asks ethics officials in the department to weigh in on his suitability to supervise special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and that he takes their recommendations to heart.

While it's a "worry" that Whitaker might derail Mueller's work, Comey said it's not a "serious worry" because "the institution is too strong and he, frankly, is not strong enough to have that kind of impact."

"He may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer, but he can see his future and knows that if he acted in an extralegal way, he would go down in history for the wrong reasons," Comey added. "And I’m sure he doesn’t want that."

More: Who is Matthew Whitaker?

Many Democrats – and some Republicans – have questioned Whitaker's suitability for the role since President Donald Trump appointed him to replace the ousted former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. There are pending legal challenges to his appointment that argue the attorney general is a "principal officer" requiring Senate confirmation under the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, even for an interim appointment.

Other say Whitaker is unfit because of his previous statements denouncing the Mueller investigation and his declarations that the Trump campaign did not conspire with the Russians to sway the outcome of the 2016 election – the exact matter Mueller is currently investigating.

Democrats fear that Whitaker will impede the investigation into Russian election meddling and that Trump selected him to do exactly that as Mueller's work nears its completion.

Comey agreed that there is "a serious legal question" about the constitutionality of Whitaker's appointment and that he was "glad to see it's going to be adjudicated in the courts." But he said the "more serious question" revolves around Whitaker's suitability to oversee Mueller's team.

More: Acting AG Whitaker to consult with DOJ ethics lawyers

Trump fired Comey ostensibly for his handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, but he indicated in at least one interview that it was based on Comey's role in the Russia investigation.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have subpoenaed Comey and Obama-era Attorney General Loretta Lynch to testify next month in a closed-door hearing on the Clinton investigation. Comey indicated previously he would prefer a public hearing but he said Monday that he intends to honor the subpoena.

"I always respect subpoenas," Comey said. "I would never just ignore a subpoena. If I were going to respond in some way, I would respond legally. I wouldn’t just blow it off."

When asked about recent news reports that Trump had pushed for a Justice Department investigation into him, Comey said, "I am a little bit numb to the president’s threats and tweets because there is nothing there."

"Then I stop myself because it’s wrong for me or anybody else to become numb to the president of the United States announcing that a private citizen should be prosecuted," he added.

Former FBI director James Comey: A look at his career Comey testifies during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 8, 2017. Comey is sworn in during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2017. James Comey arrives before testifying in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8, 2017. Comey walks at his home in McLean, Va., on May 10, 2017, a day after being fired by President Trump. Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on May 3, 2017. Comey listens to Attorney General Jeff Sessions speak about organized gang violence at the Department of Justice on April 18, 2017, in Washington. Comey delivers the keynote remarks at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner on March 29, 2017 in Alexandria, Va. Comey arrives to speak on national security challenges at the University of Texas on March 23, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers testify during a House Intelligence Committee hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 election on March 20, 2017. Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers arrive to speak during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 campaign on March 20, 2017, on Capitol Hill. Comey leaves a closed-door meeting with senators at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017. Trump shakes hands with Comey during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on Jan. 22, 2017. Comey is sworn in on Capitol Hill on July 7, 2016, prior to testifying before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing to explain his agency's recommendation to not prosecute Hillary Clinton over her private email setup. Comey makes a statement at FBI headquarters in Washington on July 5, 2016, to announce that the agency would not recommend criminal charges in its investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while serving as secretary of State. Comey listens to President Obama speak to members of the media in the Oval Office on June 13, 2016. Comey speaks about the FBI's request to Apple to unlock the iPhone of the San Bernardino shooter during a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Feb. 25, 2016. Comey prepares to testify on Capitol Hill on Dec. 9, 2015, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the FBI. Comey appears with Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Oct. 21, 2015. Comey speaks alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell about a national effort to crack down on Medicare fraud during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 18, 2015, in Washington. Comey testifies at the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies hearing on the proposed budget estimates for FY2016 on Capitol Hill on March 12, 2015. Comey speaks about the impact of technology on law enforcement on Oct. 16, 2014, at Brookings Institution in Washington. Comey, alongside Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and National Counterterrorism Center Director Matthew Olsen, testifies before the House Homeland Security during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 17, 2014. Comey speaks during a news conference on child sex trafficking at the FBI headquarters in Washington on June 23, 2014. Comey talks to reporters during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Oct. 31, 2013. Comey talks with outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller before being officially sworn in at the Justice Department in Washington on Sept. 4, 2013. Comey prepares for his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on July 9, 2013. President Obama speaks during a news conference to announce his nomination of Comey to be FBI director in the Rose Garden on June 21, 2013. Comey testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Commercial and Administrative Law on May 3, 2007, on Capitol Hill. Comey announces federal grand jury indictments for three British nationals during a news conference on April 12, 2005, in Washington. Comey, then the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, fields questions from the media on July 31, 2002.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com