Sgt. Ron Helus, of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, died after being shot while responding to a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.

Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus "died a hero" after being shot by a gunman who killed 11 others at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Helus was among the first to arrive on the scene, entering the bar with a California Highway Patrol officer. Helus exchanged gunfire with the suspect, identified by authorities as Ian David Long, before being shot multiple times. Helus died at the hospital Thursday morning.

Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department, was looking to retire "in the next year or so," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

"Ron was a hardworking dedicated sheriff’s sergeant," said Dean, trying to hold back tears. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. Tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people." Helus, 54, was survived by his wife and son.

On Wednesday night, a gunman dressed in black opened fire at the country dance bar in Southern California, killing Helus and 11 others. The shooter, apparently firing at random, also died.

Today we mourn the loss of Sergeant Ron Helus who gave his life serving the community. Please keep his family and the families of the victims in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EwDsnPRDCs — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) November 8, 2018

Prior to heading to the scene, Helus talked to his wife, as he does several times during his shift, Dean said.

"Hey I gotta go handle a call. I love you. I’ll talk to you later," Dean said of the conversation.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it will hold a procession for Helus on Thursday morning. "Ron’s selfless, heroic actions will never be forgotten," said the office in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

