Summer is still heating up thanks to these smokin' celebrities.
Stars are celebrating the season with sizzling Instagram posts, and just like fine wine, they're aging well.
From Halle Berry to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Jennifer Lopez, these over-40 stars are proving that age is nothing but a number!
Here are some of the hottest, most confident photos of celebrities over 40 celebrating their physique:
Halle Berry
The actress, 52, posted a steamy photo of herself in a tank top in August.
Jennifer Lopez
J-Lo, 49, looks ab-tastic in this bikini photo from July.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
The actor, 46, showed off his muscular physique while playing in the pool with his daughter in July.
Angela Bassett
The actress, 60, defied her age with a toned bikini picture in August.
Mark Consuelos and Andy Cohen
Consuelos, 47, and Cohen, 50, had some shirtless fun in the sun in May.
Naomi Campbell
The model, 48, was living her best bikini life on a boat in August.
Angie Harmon
The actress, 46, rocked a string bikini during vacation in August.
Jada Pinkett Smith
The actress, 46, posted a mirror snap of herself posing in a marigold-yellow string bikini with blond hair from Italy's Aeolian Islands in July, while on a yacht vacation with husband Will Smith and their kids.
Ryan Phillippe
The actor, 43, showed off his tan (and his back muscles) with a boat photo in August.
Shemar Moore
The actor, 48, admitted that he "might be showing off a lil bit" with this thirst trap Instagram from July.
Kate Beckinsale
The actress, 45, showed off her slim waist in an Instagram post from July.
Goldie Hawn
The actress, 72, wasn't afraid to share a photo of herself in a bathing suit, posing next to her 41-year-old son, Oliver Hudson, while on vacation in Greece in June.
Sofia Vergara
The actress, 46, was all smiles while posing with friends at the beach in a leopard bikini in July.
Salma Hayek
The actress, 51, showed off her natural beauty in a "#nofilter" bikini selfie in August.
Reese Witherspoon
The actress, 42, casually floated bikini-clad in her pool, while confirming reports of a "Legally Blonde 3" in true Elle Woods style in June.
Zoe Saldana
The actress, 40, showed off her "mom bod" while on the beach with her son.
