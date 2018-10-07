Amazon Prime Day starts at 3 p.m. eastern July 16 but some deals for groceries are already online. In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, a clerk reaches to a shelf to pick an item for a customer order at the Amazon Prime warehouse in New York.

Mark Lennihan, AP

Amazon Prime Day — the made-up summer shopping holiday — is set to begin on the afternoon of July 16. But shopping experts are spotting deals already online.

Some early-bird deals, according to BlackFriday.com, now include:

Amazon Prime Pantry members can use promo code PANTRY at checkout to get $10 off orders of $40 or more now. Offer ends July 17.

Get $10 off your first Prime Now or Whole Foods Market Delivery with code 20PRIMENOW. You'd also receive another $10 off your next order.

Get a $30 discount on your AmazonFresh order, a minimum order of $100. Use code 30FRESH. This offer ends July 17.

Amazon Prime Day officially begins at 3 p.m. eastern on Monday and will continue for 36 hours.

Consumers often shop on Prime Day — and the corresponding sales at other retailers — for electronics, items for the home, clothing, toys, tools and groceries. Typically, we've seen competitive summer online sales at Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, too.

Stores like Dell, eBay and Lowe's have already released some sales in order to compete with Prime Day, according to Sarah Hollenbeck, a shopping expert at BlackFriday.com.

More: Amazon will give you $10 to spend if you shop at Whole Foods before Prime Day

More: Amazon Prime Day: insider tips to getting the best deals and avoiding the hype

More: Are Amazon Prime Day sales a steal? We asked 4 pricing firms to find out

Shopping smarter in July, of course, means knowing what you need or want and starting out with a good idea of what's a reasonable price to pay.

Items like computers, tablets and smart home devices are great buys during this time of year, according to BlackFriday.com But if you want the latest TV, you might be better off waiting until the day after Thanksgiving.

Consumers who have a Prime Account can take advantage of all the pre-Prime Day deals as well as Prime Day itself. If they don't want to pay $119 for a year membership, they can get a 30-day trial for free and still get to shop.

Millennials are most likely to already have a Prime account leading into Prime Day, according to a survey by BlackFriday.com and Offers.com.

Other shopping tips to consider:

Returns to Amazon often require you to pay shipping, so be aware of this cost when ordering items you aren’t sure about, according to Kimberly Palmer, an expert at NerdWallet.

Prices can vary online. Shop around. Palmer noted that consumers can use a browser-extension, such as one called Honey, to compare prices across the web. The price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel can be used to compare historical prices on Amazon.

To take advantage of the Prime Day Whole Foods deals, you'd want to download the Whole Foods Market app and scan the Prime Code (QR code) at the register.

From July 14 to July 17, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardholders get double rewards (10% back) on Whole Foods purchases.

During the days before Prime Day officially begins, Amazon will unbox giant Smile boxes in a variety of cities. The first unboxing event will be Wednesday in Brooklyn, N.Y. See amazon.com/unboxingprimeday. Detroit is not expected to be on that list.

Contact Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com or 313-222-8876. Follow Susan on Twitter @Tompor.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com