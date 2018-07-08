Big Fatty’s: Barbecue and craft beer in a cute Vermont town
01 / 26
Big Fatty’s BBQ was built in the classic wide-and-low roadhouse style.
02 / 26
Big Fatty’s positions itself as an old-school barbecue joint.
03 / 26
The menu is broad and written on a blackboard. There are also printed versions to study.
04 / 26
All of the barbecue meats are offered as two-option combo plates with cole slaw – this is quarter rack of ribs and 8 ounces of beef brisket.
05 / 26
A close-up of the ribs at Big Fatty’s, which are full-sized pork spareribs and cooked correctly, not overcooked to mushy like many barbecue places.
06 / 26
The beef brisket is juicy and tender with a heavily seasoned and well-formed exterior “bark.”
07 / 26
The popular Little Piggy sandwich puts a generous half-pound of pulled pork on a roll, served with cole slaw.
08 / 26
The pulled pork is in big, moist chunks and strips and really lets the meat and cooking shine through.
09 / 26
The burnt ends are big chunks of extra-seasoned, extra-tender beef brisket and one of the most delicious and succulent items on the menu.
10 / 26
One of the signature appetizers is the “Award Winning” beef brisket and smoked caramelized onion mac and cheese. It’s tasty but could be a little more integrated.
11 / 26
Uniquely cut into thin, flat strips, the sweet potato fries at Big Fatty’s are very good. This is a small order.
12 / 26
The regular Big Fatty’s fries are well-seasoned but a bit soft, not as good as the sweet potato version. This is a small order.
13 / 26
The “monster wings” are tasty, but hardly monstrous. These are served with the 75/25 sauce, a great idea that mixes three-quarters barbecue and one-quarter Buffalo hot sauce for a perfect balance of sugar and spice.
14 / 26
A typical spread for dinner at Big Fatty’s BBQ.
15 / 26
All the ordering is done at the front counter, and then food is delivered to you.
16 / 26
There is a big emphasis on craft beer, with lots of options draught – and more in cans.
17 / 26
The main restaurant is one dining room with a modern barbecue joint atmosphere.
18 / 26
There is also covered “front porch” outdoor seating.
19 / 26
Portions here are large, and Big Fatty’s reminds customers that they are going to get big spareribs, not little baby backs.
20 / 26
Gluttony challenges have lost steam since the heyday of TV show "Man v. Food," but Big Fatty’s still offers their version.
21 / 26
Win or lose, if you attempt the Big Fatty’s eating challenge, your name will be displayed for posterity.
22 / 26
The restaurant also contains a separate craft beer retail shop.
23 / 26
The craft beer retail shop has a growler refilling station.
24 / 26
Big Fatty’s BBQ often features live music on weekends.
25 / 26
There are lots of beer and happy hour specials throughout the week at Big Fatty’s.
26 / 26
They also do catering, and everything here has porcine theme.

The scene: New England is not exactly famous for its Southern-style slow-smoked barbecue, but this cuisine has been one of the hottest in the country in recent years, and good to great examples can now be found in all sorts of unlikely places. Big Fatty’s was an early adopter, and has been dispensing authentic smoked meat in Vermont for 15 years. That it has survived and indeed thrived against increased competition in the interim is a testament to its quality, and also to the classic slow-growth model. When I first tried Big Fatty’s more than a decade ago, it was run out of a residential house-style building in Hartford Village, off the tourist track, and was mainly to go, very much in the model of a Southern roadside barbecue shack. The smoked meats quickly wooed locals, and after years of building a fan base, Big Fatty’s moved to its current location. This is much more applicable to travelers, as it sits less than five minutes from the intersection of the two major Northern New England interstates, I-89 and I-91, good for anyone coming to Vermont (or Montreal) from the South (New York/New Jersey/Connecticut) or Southeast (New Hampshire/Massachusetts) or vice versa, especially in peak summer, fall foliage or ski season.

Now Big Fatty’s is in the heart of downtown White River Junction, which is arguably the “Brooklyn” of Vermont, a suddenly revived area centered around a little-used Amtrak station (one train per day) that has become a hotbed of artists, galleries, craftspeople, live theater, new loft apartments and hipster restaurants. The vibrant area runs about six blocks and Big Fatty’s is near the far end, in a former warehouse strip. It is a wide, one-story building with a classic roadhouse exterior and peaked center, with a covered front porch-style outdoor dining area. After walking through the front door, the entryway immediately splits, with the restaurant to the left and to the right, a small separated retail craft beer shop and growler refill center.

This is the biggest change besides lots more seating at the current Big Fatty’s: an added emphasis on craft beer with tons of selections. The dining side is one large room full of picnic tables and rustic wooden high-tops — bark still on one side of the slabs — with blackboard menus and kitschy décor like horseshoes, old vinyl records and antique wooden crates on the wall. The smoker is encased in a glass-walled cube on display to the right of the counter where you order, with one register for food and drink and one just for beers. The craft beer addition has proven very popular, especially in beer-crazed Vermont, and Big Fatty’s also has live music some nights.

Reason to visit: Burnt ends, other smoked meats, cole slaw, sweet potato fries, craft beer.

2018 barbecue festivals
01 / 25
The 40th annual International Bar-B-Q Festival takes place in Owensboro, Ky., May 11-12. Expect a Mutton Glutton VIP Party, BBQ Sandwich and Burgoo cooking teams, live music, children's entertainment, and a beer, wine and bourbon bar for adults.
02 / 25
The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns to Memphis in May, in Tom Lee Park, May 16-19.
03 / 25
The 14th annual Bloomin BBQ and Bluegrass Festival takes place in Sevierville, Tenn., May 18-19. Experience the Barbeque Cook-Off, a kid's zone, bluegrass music and more.
04 / 25
The 13th annual Masonic Carolina Pig Jig will take place at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C., on May 19.
05 / 25
Hot Luck Festival returns to Austin, Texas, May 24–27. The second annual event will feature more than 60 hot chefs (Aaron Franklin, Steve McHugh, Ashley Christensen), a variety of tasting events and live music.
06 / 25
Mohegan Sun hosts Sun BBQ Fest presented by King’s Hawaiian, June 2-3 in Uncasville, Conn. Expect rib and wing competitions (including a people's choice contest), food trucks, live music and more.
07 / 25
North Dakota's Happy Harry's RibFest returns to the Fargodome, June 6-9, with ribs, chicken, pulled pork and live music.
08 / 25
Ribfest Chicago celebrates 20 years, June 8-10 at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue, Irving Park Road and Damen Avenue. Expect more than 30 rib and barbecue vendors, plus live music.
09 / 25
In Sandusky, Ohio, Cedar Point will host Brew and BBQ on weekends from June 8 to July 1. Expect Carolina, Kansas City, Memphis and Texas-style barbecue with a selection of more than 100 beers.
10 / 25
Big Apple BBQ Block Party pulls into New York City's Madison Square Park, June 9-10. The annual festival features America's best barbecue makers, from Brooklyn's Hometown Bar-B-Que (pictured) to Atlanta's Fox Brothers Bar-B-Q.
11 / 25
The 25th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge takes place in Frisco, Colo., June 14-16. About 70 barbecue teams will compete alongside samples, live music, kids' activities, the Bacon Burner 6k and a Breckenridge Distillery Whiskey Tour.
12 / 25
The 26th annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle will take place in Washington, D.C., June 23-24, on Pennsylvania Ave., between 3rd and 7th Streets NW. Expect star pit masters and chefs, 30 bands, free food samples and more.
13 / 25
The 15th annual Pork & Brew will take place at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, N.M., June 29-July 1. Expect regional food vendors, local beer and family activities.
14 / 25
The I Love BBQ Festival will take place on the Olympic Skating Oval in Lake Placid, N.Y., July 6-8. Food competitions include the Grilling & BBQ Bash, Top Chef: Pit Master, a Youth World BBQ Championship, The Best Ribs People’s Choice Award, and strip steak, chicken and pizza cook offs.
15 / 25
The 8th annual Wine Country Big Q will take place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif., on July 7. The Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) nationally sanctioned festival and competition will host a Winery Big Beef Challenge, Bold Bean Challenge and Bakin’ for Bacon dessert competition, plus seminars, demos and craft beverages.
16 / 25
The annual Windy City Smokeout returns to Chicago, July 13-15. Expect 20 pitmasters, 25 breweries and live music at 560 W Grand Ave.
17 / 25
The 3rd annual Southern Wing Showdown will take place at The Fairmont in Atlanta on August 5. Springer Mountain Farms and Taste of Atlanta will host 30 chefs from the Southeast for wing tastings, cooking demonstrations, games and beverage pairings.
18 / 25
The 14th annual Hudson Valley Ribfest will take place at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, N.Y., August 17-19. Expect a variety of ribs, other food samples including sides and desserts, beer, wine and bands.
19 / 25
Kewanee Hog Days have taken place in Illinois every Labor Day weekend since 1954. Billed as the World's Largest Outdoor Pork Barbecue, the event will feature thousands of pork chop and pork burger sandwiches, plus nearly 50 food vendors, Aug. 31-Sept. 3 in downtown Kewanee, Ill.
20 / 25
The Kentucky State BBQ Festival will take place at Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville, Ky., Sept. 7-9. Expect eight star pitmasters, the Backyard BBQ Competition and seven bands.
21 / 25
Q in the Lou returns to Downtown St. Louis' Kiener Plaza, Sept. 21-23. Expect eight barbecue legends, barbecue school, live bands, beer and more events.
22 / 25
Smoked BBQ Fest will take place at Main St. Garden Park in Dallas on Sept. 22. Expect Texas pitmasters and chefs, live music and Trailer Park Olympics.
23 / 25
The 34th annual Barbecue Festival takes place in Lexington, N.C., on October 28. Find barbecue tents on West Center Street, North Main Street, and South Main and 3rd Avenue, plus a wine garden, family activities and live music.
24 / 25
The touring Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will take place in Charlotte, N.C., on May 12; Richmond, Va., on June 9; National Harbor, Md., June 15-16; Cary, N.C., July 27-28; Virginia Beach, Va., Aug. 11; and Leesburg, Va., Sept. 29.
25 / 25
The 6th annual Houston Barbecue Festival took place on April 15 at Humble Civic Center Arena. Check back next year to taste from more than 20 Texas barbecue makers.

The food: Big Fatty’s menu spans all the major barbecue regions and traditional smoked meats: Southern pulled pork and ribs, Texas beef brisket, Kansas City burnt ends, and ubiquitous barbecue chicken. There are also some other Southern specialties like fried catfish, along with creative burgers and heavily adorned foot-long hot dogs, but the smoked meats are definitely the main event — it’s a barbecue joint after all — and Big Fatty’s does a pretty good job.

To me the standout was the burnt ends, one of the least common but most prized meats in the barbecue world. These are chunks — here quite large chunks — of beef brisket that have been smoked, cut, re-seasoned with dry rub and smoked again so all the sides have exterior “bark” and seasoned flavor. The chunks are tender and perfectly seasoned, and while much bigger than you would see in Kansas City, delicious.

The other main meats are all above average and it’s hard to go wrong, though consistency is not the highlight. Friends and I have had ribs here several times, and the size and tenderness has varied pretty dramatically, but they have always been good. In both the ribs and the pulled pork, Big Fatty’s skews towards the less tender side, but to me that’s much better than the far more common overcooking. Somewhere along the line someone started a misnomer that “fall off the bone” ribs were a good thing, despite the fact that this is a flaw specifically penalized in the rules of competition barbecue. I would like the firm ribs here to be a touch more tender, but they are still cooked better than at most places. The pulled pork, like the burnt ends, is unusually big chunks, juicy and meaty, not the ripped into strings and tossed in sauce version you often see or the chopped style. A pulled pork sandwich gets a small dab of sauce on top of the mound, as do the ribs, but in general the meats here are served dry-ish, with lots of different sauce styles on the side for you to add on your own. Reflecting the Vermont setting, they have a maple barbecue option which goes really well with the brisket. The brisket is also well above average, juicy, meaty slab-like slices with tasty bark, and if there is a theme here it is generous portions and a meatier approach to barbecue. The menu reminds diners that these are pork ribs, not baby backs, and even the quarter rack on the combo was three solid full-sized ribs, enough for most appetites — and that’s only half the plate.

The main meats are available in all sorts of two-item combos, pairing your choices of quarter rack of ribs, quarter chicken and 8 ounces of burnt ends brisket, pulled pork or pulled chicken. That’s half a pound of straight meat plus ribs or chicken, and a lot of food. You can also order half or full racks or larger orders of beef or pork, and really big eaters can attempt the competition here, the Big Fatty’s Challenge. Not as crazy as some other similar exercises in gluttony, it combines 2 pounds of pulled pork with 1 pound of fries and 1 pound of buns ($22) and if you eat it in under an hour, you get a free T-shirt. As the walls of fame and shame attest, most people fail.  All the regular meals are served with a side of coleslaw, which is exceptional, very fresh, very crisp and on the lighter side, not too much mayo, a perfect contrasting complement to the meats and sauces.

Besides barbecue, the signatures here are two appetizers, the “Brined Monster Chicken Wings” and the “Award Winning” beef brisket and smoked caramelized onion mac and cheese. The wings are good, but hardly monster in any way, normal size (at best) and I couldn’t tell they’d been brined, though they were well cooked with crispy skin. Most interesting is the broad assortment of sauce options available, including a house signature, the 75/25, which is three-quarters barbecue sauce and one-quarter Buffalo wing hot sauce. This is a great idea, smoothing out the sometimes cloying sweetness of the barbecue and getting just the right kick of heat. Wings are also offered dry rubbed. The mac and cheese was very tasty, but the wow factor comes from the brisket and the onions not the mac and cheese itself, which was too loose in a thin cheese sauce.

Among sides the winner is the sweet potato fries, exceptional here, and much better than the well-seasoned but soggy regular Big Fatty’s fries. The sweet potato versions are cut into flat and very thin strips, a great trick I’ve not seen elsewhere, so they get crispier and have more of the delicious outside surface area. Portions are big, the atmosphere friendly, and nothing here disappoints so most people will enjoy their meal, but ordering carefully can elevate it from good to really good.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: No, but barbecue or craft beer fans road tripping through Vermont will want to visit.

Rating: Yum!  (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: 186 South Main Street, White River Junction; 802-295-5513; bigfattybbq.com

Great American barbecue restaurants
01 / 50
Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue, outside Scottsdale, Ariz., has a very diverse menu but the staples, like these wonderful ribs, are as good as the oddities.
02 / 50
Locals come for the house specialty, barbecue frog legs.
03 / 50
Toasting the bun for a bit of crunch sounds simple, but it greatly improves a pulled pork sandwich.
04 / 50
Central BBQ is arguably the best in all of Memphis – and that is saying something.
05 / 50
Housemade pork rinds are an exceptional treat at Central BBQ.
06 / 50
Everything is wonderful at Central BBQ from the pulled pork to house sauce to homemade potato chips.
07 / 50
BBQ Nachos are the top seller at this local favorite.
08 / 50
Superlative ribs are coated in brown sugar based rub which caramelizes dark, but are much moister and more succulent than they look.
09 / 50
The sign outside the original Dreamland Bar-B-Que restaurant in Tuscaloosa, Ala. lets you know what’s waiting inside – ribs.
10 / 50
Ribs at Dreamland are served by the half or full slab but come cut apart, and are big, meaty, juicy and slathered in a light but very flavorful sauce.
11 / 50
Pretty much everything on the menu at the original Tuscaloosa Dreamland on one table: ribs, sausage and a handful of sides.
12 / 50
At Hot Rods BBQ in Wharton, N.J., all the meats are made in true barbecue fashion, slow smoked using wood fire at 210° in this huge rotating shelf smoker.
13 / 50
A slab of St. Louis-style pork ribs will satisfy the pickiest – and heartiest – appetite.
14 / 50
Hot Rod’s serves its slow smoked beef brisket in a variety of creative sandwiches – this one is “The Wrecker.”
15 / 50
Pulled pork potato skins are very popular, but sometimes they do the same dish with Kansas City burnt ends as a special!
16 / 50
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Wings are THE signature dish at Hot Rods: meaty and uniquely flavorful, they’re dry rubbed, smoked then glazed with a very special barbecue based wing sauce.
17 / 50
Memphis Barbecue Co. is the home base of the winningest female chef in the history of competition barbecue.
18 / 50
The house-made sauces are all standouts.
19 / 50
The signature dish is delicious and surprising: cheese fritters, fried dough stuffed with a melted four-cheese blend and set on a pool of homemade honey Dijon dressing.
20 / 50
Barbecue spaghetti is a Memphis specialty rarely seen outside the area.
21 / 50
Impressive sharing platters are a specialty at Memphis Barbecue Co.
22 / 50
Find absolute barbecued rib perfection at Joe’s Kansas City BBQ in Kansas City, Kan.
23 / 50
A triple decker beef brisket sandwich is served on brown paper at Joe’s Kansas City BBQ.
24 / 50
Burnt ends are Kansas City’s unique contribution to the world of barbecue, and are wonderful at Joe’s.
25 / 50
Anytime you see a pig in formalwear or a top hat, it is a good sign in the barbecue world.
26 / 50
Chopped chicken, an unusual offering, is served over rice with collard greens and really cheesy mac and cheese at Rib-It-Up in Birmingham.
27 / 50
The ribs are meaty and well-cooked but served with too much sauce.
28 / 50
Rib tips are not a common barbecue restaurant item, but they are here – and they are delicious!
29 / 50
The delicious cornbread muffins are studded with chunks of decadent pork cracklins.
30 / 50
The glory that is Rib-It-Up’s sliced pork sandwich is one of the best smoked meat dishes anywhere.
31 / 50
Beef ribs are delicious but hard to find in the barbecue world – the monsters at Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew in Austin, Texas are fantastic, and they make three varieties of sausages in-house.
32 / 50
Beef brisket is the benchmark of Texas-style barbecue, and Stiles Switch does a great job.
33 / 50
Stiles has a good update of a hard to find, old school barbecue classic, Frito Pie.
34 / 50
The Brooklyn Avenue location of Gates Bar-B-Q is one of six around Kansas City.
35 / 50
You won't leave hungry. This combo plate at Gates consists of burnt ends, beef brisket and ribs, covered with a heap of very tasty fries, plus cole slaw, bread and Gates' signature baked beans on the side.
36 / 50
The original Vail, Colo. location of Moe’s Original Bar B Que has a large outside deck.
37 / 50
Perfectly smoked St. Louis cut pork spareribs are served with Moe's signature warm griddled corn bread and two side: skillet corn and mac and cheese.
38 / 50
Try the original Ocean Springs, Miss. location of The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint.
39 / 50
A mixed barbecue plate combines ribs, sausage, cole slaw and potato salad at The Shed.
40 / 50
Rudy's cavernous restaurants bring the feel of an outdoor Texas roadside barbecue stand indoors.
41 / 50
The flagship choice is Rudy's excellent "moist" brisket.
42 / 50
Cranky Frank's Barbeque sits roadside along Highway 87 just outside downtown Fredericksburg, Texas.
43 / 50
Marbled, or fattier, beef brisket is served with cole slaw, pickles and house-made German barbecue sauce from the self-serve sides bar.
44 / 50
A father (Jim) and son (Nick) converted a dry cleaners in Birmingham, Ala in 1985, and 30 years later, Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q is a beloved chain with more than 30 locations in seven states.
45 / 50
Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q serves Eastern Carolina-style chopped pork on a sandwich with vinegar- and pepper-laced sauce.
46 / 50
Austin, Texas' Lamberts Downtown Barbecue is considered fancy for its setting in a historic building and twists on the menu.
47 / 50
Here, lamb chops are beautifully plated at Lamberts.
48 / 50
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que began as a mobile vendor in Upstate New York and has expanded to 10 locations.
49 / 50
A rack of St. Louis pork ribs is glazed with Dinosaur's original barbecue sauce and served alongside a flight of four New York beers at the Harlem location.
50 / 50
The ribs are the standout dish at Danny Edwards Boulevard BBQ in Kansas City, Mo.

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an email at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com