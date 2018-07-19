MANCHESTER, New Jersey – Thousands have been raised to bring the viral sensation President Donald Trump baby balloon to New Jersey, but one Ocean County woman launched her own short-lived campaign to take it down – literally.

Kathie Kitt Conklin started a GoFundMe page Thursday that stated her intention to pop the Trump baby balloon, and asked for donations towards her bail should she be arrested in the process.

"I'm tired of people disrespecting our President! I plan on taking out this ridiculous balloon..." Conklin's page stated.

The fundraising platform removed the campaign late Thursday morning, citing a violation of GoFundMe's terms of service, a spokesperson said in an email. All donors have been refunded.

When reached via phone – while the campaign was still live – Conklin declined to comment, saying, "I don't want to talk to the press. They always twist things. Thanks," before hanging up.

Her campaign came with a number of unanswered questions: She never revealed how she planned on popping the balloon and, while she stated the money would go toward her bail if she was arrested, New Jersey largely eliminated cash bail as part of its bail reform program which went into effect last year.

The campaign to bring the Trump baby balloon to New Jersey – where it would be posted outside the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster – has raised more than $23,000.

Conklin's page had raised $285 of her $1,000 goal before GoFundMe removed it.

