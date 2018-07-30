BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's busiest airport is displaying 7-foot-tall (2.1-meter-tall) maple syrup jugs to remind travelers they can buy the state staple online instead of losing it at security when their liquids get confiscated.

The Burlington Free Press reports Burlington International Airport celebrated the installation of the syrup jugs Thursday. The jugs will be accompanied by 7-foot-long (2.1-meter-long) blocks of cheddar cheese.

Dakin Farms and Cabot Creamery sponsored the replicas. The companies are promoting a website on which people can have Vermont food shipped to their homes in the hopes fewer travelers will have their maple syrup taken by airport security for being larger than the maximum allotted 3.4 ounces (96.4 grams).

The replicas are not filled with their edible namesakes. An airport spokeswoman estimates if the 150-gallon (568-liter) jugs were filled the maple syrup inside would be worth $10,500.

Dakin Farm and Cabot Creamery are ecstatic to add a little extra Vermont flavor to the Vermont's most traveled airport, Burlington International Airport - BTV. Our hope is to promote the importance of pure maple and artisan cheese as Vermont's marquee agricultural products and to put a smile on weary travelers faces. We're making it easy to send a taste of Vermont, nationwide, so anyone can enjoy Vermont's delicacies anytime, anywhere.

