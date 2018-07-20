Georgia voters head to the polls Tuesday for a primary runoff election to decide which Republican gubernatorial candidate will challenge Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who could become the nation's first African-American female governor if she wins in November.

The GOP race is between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who was endorsed by the term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal, and Georgia’s secretary of state, Brian Kemp, who received President Trump's "full and total" endorsement.

The two advanced to a runoff when neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in May's GOP primary.

Deal endorsed Cagle last week, saying he's the best choice to carry on Deal administration reforms.

Trump, meanwhile, tweeted that Kemp is "tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment."

In May, Cagle won nearly 39 percent of the vote while Kemp won more than 25 percent.

Primary runoff election candidates also include Democrats running for two House seats and Republican candidates for lieutenant governor and Georgia secretary of state.

