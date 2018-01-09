In a video clip shared on Twitter, Bush takes a mint, or candy?, from Laura Bush, and passes it to Michelle. In the clip, Michelle takes the candy and whispers "thank you."

Screenshot from Twitter

You want one, Michelle? Former President George W. Bush passed something to Michelle Obama during John McCain's funeral service, and the Internet can't get enough.

In a video clip shared on Twitter, Bush takes the small parcel from Laura Bush, and passes it to Obama. In the clip, Obama takes the piece from Bush and whispers "thank you." The George W. Bush Presidential Center later confirmed to USA TODAY that the item in question was not candy, but actually a cough drop. Even cuter.

While Bush and Obama may seem like an unlikely duo, each coming from different political parties and different backgrounds, the two found kindred spirits in each other, Bush told People in a 2017 interview.

"She kind of likes my sense of humor,'' Bush said in the interview. "Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like."

George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart . pic.twitter.com/pAtDdIcSeB — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 1, 2018

He told People that the Obamas are "serious people" and he's lighthearted, but they "just took to each other."

More: John McCain memorial: Obama and Bush deliver eulogies at the National Cathedral

And that friendship has created some beautiful moments, like these:

1st Lady Michelle Obama hugs Pres. George W.Bush at opening of @NMAAHC I was there for 1 of museums chief sponsors @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/XWw41G5nHO — kennerly (@kennerly) September 24, 2016

and this:

Randomly really enjoying the George Bush & Michelle Obama friendship pic.twitter.com/PKlDjPGjDy — Mike T (@majtague) September 26, 2016

One thing that is certain, these two are BFF goals.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com