Celebrities have a knack for creative baby naming.

Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin made headlines after naming their daughter Apple?

Before that, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis gave us Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle.

Even before that, odd-name pioneer Frank Zappa named his kids Moon Unit, Dweezil and Diva Thin Muffin.

And the trend continues.

About a week ago, rapper Rick Ross named his newest son Billion. In late October, Hilary Duff named her daughter Banks Violet Bair.

Let’s all welcome my son ‘Billion Leonard Roberts’ to the world 🌍... 🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 7, 2018

Hearing about the new baby names got us thinking about all the other unusual celebrity baby names we’ve heard over the years. Here’s what we came up with, in alphabetical order by eldest kid. (You may notice some celebrity children missing. We only listed kids with unique names to keep the list concise.)

Unusual celebrity baby names

Aleph

Child of actress Natalie Portman

Apollo Bowie Flynn, Kingston James McGregor, Zuma Nesta Rock

Children of musician Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

Apple

Child of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Marten

Audio Science

Child of actress Shannyn Sossamon

Aurelius

Child of supermodel Elle Macpherson

Axl

Child of singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel

Banjo

Child of actress Rachel Griffiths

Bear Blaze

Child of actress Kate Winslet

Bear Blu

Child of actress Alicia Silverstone and musician/actor Christopher Jarecki

Blue Angel

Child of “The Edge” from U2

Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

Children of Beyonce and Jay-Z

Bluebell Madonna and Montague

Children of singer Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell

Briar Rose

Child of actress Rachel Bilson and actor Hayden Christensen

Bronx Mowgli and Jagger Snow

Children of singer Ashlee Simpson

Cosimo and Tuesday

Children of actress Marissa Ribisi and musician Beck

Cricket and Birdie

Children of actress Busy Philipps and screenwriter Marc Silverstein

Denim and Diezel

Children of musicians Toni Braxton and Keri Lewis

Destry

Child of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw

Dream

Child of reality star Rob Kardashian and model Blac Chyna

Egypt and Genesis

Children of singer Alicia Keys and record producer Swizz Beatz

Everest

Child of filmmaker George Lucas and businesswoman Mellody Hobson

Fuchsia

Child of singer Sting and actress Frances Tomelty

Gio Grace and Dusty Rose

Children of singer Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo

Harlow and Sparrow

Child of singer Joel Madden and actress Nicole Richie

Heaven Love’on and God’Iss Love

Children of singer Lil' Mo

Heiress Harris

Child of Rapper T.I. (born Clifford Harris)

Honor and Haven

Children of actress Jessica Alba and producer Cash Warren

Hopper

Child of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright

Huckleberry and Marmaduke

Children of Bear Grylls

India

Child of actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Indiana and Atticus

Children of Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix

Indio, Exton and Avri

Children of actor Robert Downey Jr.

Jermajesty

Child of Jermaine Jackson

Journey and Batel

Children of former adult film star Jenna Jameson

Kal-el

Child of Nicolas Cage

Kulture

Child of rappers Cardi B and Offset

Kyd

Child of David Duchovny and Tea Leoni

Lockett and Lazer

Child of D.J. Diplo

Maple

Child of actor Jason Bateman

Memphis Eve

Child of singer Bono

Moon Unit, Dweezil and Diva Thin Muffin

Children of musician Frank Zappa

Moroccan and Monroe

Children of singer Mariah Carey and actor Nick Cannon

Moxie Crimefighter and Zolten

Children of magician Penn Jillette

North, Saint and Chicago

Children of reality star Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West

Ocean, Autumn, Sonnet and True

Children of actor Forest Whitaker

Pax, Zahara and Shiloh Nouvel

Children of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt

Pilot Inspektor

Child of actors Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf

Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket Blue Dallas

Children of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver

Prince Michael II/Blanket

Child of Michael Jackson

Rainbow Aurora and Forest

Children of reality star Holly Madison

Reign

Child of reality stars Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

Rocket, Racer, Rebel and Rogue

Children of filmmakers Robert Rodriguez and Elizabeth Avellán

Rocket Zot

Child of actor Sam Worthington and model Lara Bingle Worthington

Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson

Child of Uma Thurman

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle

Children of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Ryder, Bingham and Rani Rose

Children of actress Kate Hudson

Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh

Children of actor Sylvester Stallone (Seargeoh is pronounced Sergio)

Satchel

Child of filmmakers Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Seven, Puma and Mars

Children of Erykah Badu

Speck Wildhorse

Child of musician John Mellencamp and model Elaine Irwin

Stormi

Child of reality star Kylie Jenner and musician Travis Scott

Sunday

Child of actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban. (Actor Mike Myers also has a daughter named Sunday.)

Suri

Child of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Tennessee

Child of actress Reese Witherspoon and agent Jim Toth

True

Child of reality star Khloe Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson

Tu

Child of actor Rob Morrow (Get it? Her name is Tu Morrow)

Zola

Child of Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell

