WASHINGTON – Carter Page, a former campaign aide to President Donald Trump, denied assertions leveled by federal investigators in secret surveillance court documents that he was collaborating with the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 election.

"This is so ridiculous," Page said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. "I’ve never been an agent of a foreign power."

Page's denial came a day after the Justice Department released more than 400 pages of documents in response to lawsuits by USA TODAY and other media organizations, marking the first time the government has released applications seeking wiretaps of an American under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Congratulations to @JudicialWatch and @TomFitton on being successful in getting the Carter Page FISA documents. As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of “Justice” and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

Investigators said that they had collected evidence that “the Russian Government’s efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential election were being coordinated with Page and perhaps other individuals associated with” Trump’s campaign.

"Totally false," Page said. "I might have participated in a few meetings. It’s really spin."

The records confirm that the FBI based its surveillance requests in part on the work of Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer hired by a research firm working for Clinton. But agents disclosed to the court that Steele “was likely looking for information that could be used to discredit” Trump’s campaign.

And the records show the FBI had broader suspicions – and more evidence – about Page’s possible ties to the Russian government. In applying for permission to wiretap him, investigators wrote that Page “has relationships with Russian Government officials, including Russian intelligence officers.”

