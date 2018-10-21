A woman was killed by a falling palm tree in Egmont Key Park Saturday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was lying in a hammock at the park at around 4 p.m. when the palm tree fell and hit her. She was identified by The Associated Press as 20-year-old Isabel Melendez.

She was taken to Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg, where she was pronounced dead.

The death doesn’t appear to be suspicious. No other information about how the accident happened was released.

Contributing: The Associated Press

