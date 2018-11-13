WASHINGTON – In an extraordinary step for a first lady, Melania Trump called for the dismissal of deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel.
"It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she (Ricardel) no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House," said a statement from Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director.
The statement came minutes after a Diwali event hosted by President Donald Trump that Ricardel attended.
