WASHINGTON – Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, spent two hours together during a Monday "courtesy visit," Kavanaugh's first meeting with a Democrat as he makes his rounds on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, speaks on a proposed protection plan for people with pre-existing health conditions, during a news conference on Capitol Hill July 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
The two met behind closed doors in Manchin's Senate office for the longest of any of Kavanaugh's 39 meetings with senators. Kavanaugh left Manchin's office without talking to reporters.

"It was a very productive meeting. That’s really all I’m going to say," Manchin told USA TODAY after the meeting. "I don’t think anything that I can think about was left untalked about."

Manchin, whose vote is key to Kavanaugh's approval, bucked his party by meeting with Kavanaugh, a U.S. appeals court judge. Republicans have accused Democrats of obstruction for requesting reams of documents to assess his record.

He is among red-state Democrats up for re-election in November who are under intense pressure to consider Kavanaugh, even as progressive activists call on Democrats to do everything they can to oppose his Senate confirmation.

During the meeting, Manchin said they discussed Kavanaugh's experience, record and a variety of issues that will impact West Virginians including his views on health care.

"I think it’s irresponsible to announce your position minutes after the nominee is announced," Manchin said in a statement after the meeting. "I will not make a final decision on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination until I complete a thorough and fair examination of his candidacy in order to decide whether he should hold the position of Associate Justice on the highest court in the land, just as I did with Neil Gorsuch."

Last year, Manchin, Donnelly and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., defected on the confirmation of another conservative Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch.

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., said he would meet with Kavanaugh on Aug. 15. 

Democrats can’t afford defections if they want to keep Kavanaugh off the bench. Republicans control the Senate by a narrow 51-49 majority, which means Democrats will need Republicans to join them if they’re going to defeat Kavanaugh. 

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was considered a possible swing vote, announced on Monday that he would support Kavanaugh.

“I believe he will carefully adhere to the Constitution and will take his job to protect individual liberty seriously," Paul said in a statement.

