Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Washington.

Evan Vucci, AP

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions' ouster at the Justice Department immediately moves oversight of the ongoing Russia investigation to his interim successor, Matthew Whitaker, who has publicly advocated for a limited inquiry.

The move prompted Democrats to warn that President Donald Trump was trying to derail the investigation by Russia special counsel Robert Mueller. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said Trump's firing of Sessions was a "blatant attempt" to undermine Mueller's work.

Whitaker, in a 2017 article published by CNN before joining the Justice Department as Sessions' chief of staff, called on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to "limit the scope" of the Mueller investigation and block review of President Donald Trump's family finances.

Until Wednesday, Rosenstein had been managing the inquiry following Sessions' recusal from the matter last year. Rosenstein was at the White House Wednesday for what administration officials described as a previously scheduled meeting.

Trump has publicly feuded with Sessions over the Mueller probe and has at times also extended his attacks to Rosenstein for what he calls the Russian "witch hunt."

In 2017, Whitaker wrote: "It is time for Rosenstein, who is the acting attorney general for the purposes of this investigation, to order Mueller to limit the scope of his investigation to the four corners of the order appointing him special counsel."

"If he doesn't, then Mueller's investigation will eventually start to look like a political fishing expedition. This would not only be out of character for a respected figure like Mueller, but also could be damaging to the president of the United States and his family -- and by extension, to the country."

Whitaker's installation quickly pushed Democras to call for Mueller's inquiry to be shielded from any undue interference.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to protect Mueller, saying it would create a constitutional crisis if Session’s departure were a prelude to ending, or greatly limiting, Mueller’s investigation.

“And I hope President Trump, and those he listens to, will refrain from that,” Schumer said as he found out about Session’s resignation in the middle of a news conference he was giving on Capitol Hill. “I find the timing very suspect.”

Asked if Democrats can do anything to prevent a successor they don’t like, Schumer said he hopes Republican lawmakers would join with Democrats if necessary to thwart Trump from creating a crisis.

"It is impossible to read Attorney General Sessions’ firing as anything other than another blatant attempt by @realDonaldTrump to undermine & end Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation," Pelosi wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

It is impossible to read Attorney General Sessions’ firing as anything other than another blatant attempt by @realDonaldTrump to undermine & end Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 7, 2018

New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said the president's action represented a "perilous moment" for the country.

"Donald Trump may think he has the power to hire and fire whomever he pleases, but he cannot take such action if it is determined that it is for the purposes of subverting the rule of law and obstructing justice," Nadler tweeted.

Read my statement on @realDonaldTrump's firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions: pic.twitter.com/rUVzdAE0Jh — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) November 7, 2018

Meanwhile, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for Whitaker to come before the Senate to pledge that he would not impede Mueller's inquiry.

“Rod Rosenstein has been capably overseeing Robert Mueller’s work and should continue in that role," Feinstein said Wednesday. "No one who lacks Senate confirmation should be placed in charge of this investigation, especially Matthew Whitaker who publicly criticized Robert Mueller’s work just last year."

“Whitaker should come before the Senate Judiciary Committee as soon as possible and make a firm commitment not to interfere in the investigation, to include restricting the investigation or making changes in personnel. The special counsel’s work is critical and important. It must not be touched, abated or changed in any way.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com