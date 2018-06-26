WASHINGTON – Drones will be prohibited from flying over federal prisons and Coast Guard facilities under flight restrictions the Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday.

Prison officials have long worried about people flying remote-controlled aircraft over prison yards to drop drugs, weapons or other contraband to inmates. Security officials have also been concerned about the potential for terrorists to use drones to attack federal facilities.

The FAA flight restrictions take effect July 7 over 19 prisons and 10 Coast Guard facilities. Those locations join military bases, 10 Department of the Interior facilities and seven Department of Energy facilities where FAA earlier banned drone flights.

“This is the first time the agency has placed specific flight restrictions for unmanned aircraft, or drones, over Federal Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Coast Guard facilities,” the FAA said in a statement. “Operators who violate the flight restrictions may be subject to enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges,” including up to a year in prison.

Attention Drone Pilots! The #FAA has a new flight restriction for #drone operations over the Administrative United States Penitentiary Thomson near Clinton, #IL. https://t.co/bX0RwCJSJI pic.twitter.com/3hDclmnqTT — The FAA (@FAANews) June 25, 2018

The FAA adopted the drone restrictions as so-called notices to airmen, which are typically used to limit flights around specific airports during construction projects or over specific events such as the Super Bowl. In this case, the prohibition is against any drone flights within 400 feet of the federal facilities.

The FAA posted an interactive map of the restricted locations, including data that could be downloaded into a drone’s programming to prevent inadvertent flights over the facilities.

Drone incidents at prisons included an escape in July 2017 from a South Carolina prison, where the inmate chopped his way through a fence using wire cutters that prison officials suspect were dropped by a drone. The inmate was captured 1,200 miles away in Texas.

In September 2017, Arizona prison officials said a drone carrying drugs and cellphones to inmates crashed in part of the prison yard accessible only to corrections officers.

In July 2015, a fight broke out at an Ohio prison when a drone dropped tobacco, marijuana and heroin to an inmate.

The prison locations where the FAA adopted drone restrictions are federal penitentiaries near Tucson, Arizona; Victorville, California; two near Florence, Colorado; two near Sumterville, Florida; Marion and Clinton, Illinois; Terre Haute, Indiana; Inez and Pine Knot, Kentucky; Pollock, Louisiana; Yazoo City, Mississippi; Allentown, Lewisburg and Waymart, Pennsylvania; Beaumont, Texas; Pennington Gap, Virginia; and Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

The Coast Guard facilities are Baltimore Yard in Maryland and the operations center near Martinsburg, West Virginia, and bases in Boston; Alameda and Los Angeles, California; Elizabeth City, North Carolina; Kodiak, Alaska; Miami; Portsmouth, Virginia; and Seattle.

