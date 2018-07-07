Rising smoke observed on the Klamathon Fire near the California-Oregon border Friday, July 6.

SALEM, OREGON — The Klamathon Fire more than doubled in size Friday night, expanding to 21,800 acres on the Oregon and California border.

The blaze showed “extreme fire behavior with movement in multiple directions” and has spread across the border in Oregon, according to a Saturday morning report.

The fire has already destroyed 40 structures and killed one person. Now, it’s threatening another 350 homes.

Approximately 750 people have been evacuated, officials said.

There are now 1,083 firefighters working the blaze, including 88 fire engines and 31 helicopters.

Interstate 5 has been reopened but remains threatened by the fire, officials said.

Officials are projecting fire spreading into nearby forestlands, including the Cascade-Siskiyou National Forest and Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in Oregon.

The fire began Thursday afternoon around Hornbrook, Calif., and quickly grew with high winds and dry conditions, shutting down I-5 for almost 24 hours.

