Nancy finds a butterfly she wants to keep in the episode "Bonjour Butterfly," airing Friday, July 13 on Disney Junior.

Disney Junior

TV is about to get FANCIER.

The best-selling "Fancy Nancy" series of books by Jane O'Connor (and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser) that appeared in 2005 will be turned into a TV show on Disney Junior premiering Friday, July 13.

Nancy Clancy is an enthusiastic young girl who LOVES to be fancy in all things — vocabulary, apparel and more. Voiced by Mia Sinclaire Jenness ("Orange Is the New Black," "Hotel Transylvania 2"), Nancy's also a "do it yourselfer," according to story developer and editor Krista Tucker.

"If life gives Nancy lemons, she makes lemon sorbet," she said

There's no idea too outlandish or problem too complex for Fancy Nancy.

The "Fancy Nancy" book series by Jane O'Connor that first published in 2005 will premiere as a TV series on Disney Junior Friday, July 13.

Disney Junior

'Fancy Nancy' details:

LENGTH: Two 11-minute episodes will air in a row.

FOCUS: Teaching children the importance of being yourself and to always look for a positive learning lesson.

VOICE ACTORS: Nancy's parents, Claire and Doug Clancy, will be voiced by Alyson Hannigan of "How I Met Your Mother" and Rob Riggle of "Modern Family."

Alyson Hannigan voices the role of Claire Clancy on Disney Junior's "Fancy Nancy."

Paul Hebert, Disney Junior

STRAIGHT FROM THE BOOKS? A few of the episodes will be pulled from the stories, but they'll mostly be new and original Disney Junior content.

WHERE TO WATCH: Kids can watch "Fancy Nancy," on the Disney Junior TV channel or online at DisneyNow.go.com and in the Disney Now app.

FUN BONUSES: Tucker told All the Moms that Nancy thinks NOTHING is fancier than France and the French language, so expect your kiddoes to learn a few French vocab words along the way.

Nancy's inspiring go-getter personality is also at times her biggest flaw! Watching her go after something that's not quite in her realm of capabilities makes for a super fun, sweet and charming show.

Be sure to catch this hysterical episode

Krista Tucker told All the Moms her favorite episode so far is one called "Vive La Révolution!"

In this episode, one of Nancy's friends climbs a beautiful tree in the neighborhood cul-de-sac. When she falls and sprains her wrist, the kids' parents collectively agree to ban children from the tree.

Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") and Rob Riggle ("Modern Family") star as Nancy's parents Claire and Doug Clancy in Disney Junior's animated series "Fancy Nancy," premiering Friday, July 13, on Disney Junior and the new DisneyNOW app.

Disney Channel

Feeling powerless, the kids think they have no shot at changing their parents' minds.

"But Nancy refuses to give up," Tucker said.

Nancy leads her friends on a strike!

She and her friends refuse to give their parents any hugs or cuddles until a negotiation can be met.

Ultimately, one is.

"It’s a very clear example of Nancy going for what she wants and not giving up, and I think it shows kids that even though you’re a kid, you can still make a difference," Tucker said. "Your voice matters."

Watch: 'Fancy Nancy' Sneak peak

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com