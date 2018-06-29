European Union leaders announced the outline of an agreement Friday after all night-talks in Brussels on how to deal with thousands of migrants who travel to the Continent, in a years-long crisis that has divided governments across the region.

While specific proposals were vague, EU leaders claimed the deal will bolster the 28-nation political bloc’s external borders and improve cooperation among member nations who face intense domestic pressure to reduce the flow of migrants crossing their borders. They said it will ease the burden for Greece and Italy, where most migrants enter the EU.

"We got a European solution and a work of cooperation," French President Emmanuel Macron, said after discussions concluded around 5 a.m. local time Friday.

"Europe will have to live a long time with such migratory pressures which come from countries in crisis, poor countries," he said.

The deal, which calls for establishing voluntary screening centers in Europe to more quickly assess whether migrants are eligible for asylum, had threatened to be undermined by objections from Italy. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte had insisted that responsibility for migrant arrivals needed to be shared more equitably across the EU.

"Italy doesn’t need any more verbal signs, but concrete deeds," said Conte, referring to repeated failed attempts by EU nations to find a workable solution to stem the number of people making the perilous journey to the Continent via the Mediterranean Sea.

The International Organization for Migration, a United Nations-affiliated organization, estimates 80,000 people will enter Europe by sea this year, the majority of them routing through North Africa. That’s around half as many as in 2017. More 1 million people entered Europe in 2015, mostly fleeing conflicts in Iraq and Syria.

Many are intent on settling in wealthy countries in northern Europe, such as Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is fighting a battle at home and abroad against critics who accuse her of endangering European security with her country's hospitality toward migrants, said: "We still have a lot of work to do to bridge the different views."

Germany has taken in more migrants than any other EU member nation, a scenario that has fueled the rise of the Alternative for Germany party, a right-wing populist group, and unleashed a rebellion against her fragile governing coalition.

No details were released about which EU countries would host the screening centers.

EU leaders also agreed to study the idea of setting up screening centers in North Africa to determine whether migrants have legitimate asylum claims before they arrive on EU soil, although no North African countries have agreed so far to sign on to the plan. It is also unclear who would pay for it and whether these centers would be run locally, by the EU or by the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. refugee agency.

The Brussels summit will address on Friday Britain's impending withdrawal from the EU, British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned the bloc's 27 other leaders that failure to strike a good divorce deal could endanger European security.

