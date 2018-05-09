An Emirates airline Airbus A380 superjumbo jet has been quarantined at New York John F. Kennedy airport after more than 100 passengers fell ill on a flight arriving from Dubai early Wednesday, according to local press reports.

Emirates Flight 203 landed in New York around 9:15 a.m. with “at least 100 of the 500 passengers on board … feeling ill,” NBC New York reports.

The station said the plane was sent to a staging area where Port Authority Police and a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could investigate the cause, adds WPIX 11.

It was not immediately clear what caused the passengers to become ill.

One apparent passenger on the flight took to Twitter with a description from the plane.

“All we have been told is that some passengers have fallen ill and we should remain in our seats,” said a Twitter user going by the name of Larry Coben.

Coben posted an image of a “row of ambulances” that met the plane at JFK. He followed with another tweet showing flight crew deplaning and walking across the tarmac toward the lineup of emergency vehicles.

Coben then added that passengers still on the plane were being asked to fill out a form from the CDC that was titled "Passenger Locator Information Page."

All passengers being asked to fill out the Center for disease control and prevention form pic.twitter.com/6SidlKx090 — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

The Airbus A380 is the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft.

Emirates is by far the top operator of the model, with more than 100 in its fleet. The seating capacity on the planes vary, but Emirates has three configurations that seat 489, 517 or 615 passengers. The models Emirates flies to New York typically seat either 489 or 517.

BREAKING: An Emirates A380 in quarantine at JFK Airport right now awaiting CDC officials after about 100 passengers became ill with fevers over 100 degrees and coughing. Flight 203 had just arrived from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/lyUgNbMaEW — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 5, 2018

The world's Airbus A380 fleet

