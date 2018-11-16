ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An early season winter blast dumped several inches of snow across the suburban New York region, causing multiple school closings and delays and what is expected to be a slow, time-consuming morning commute for area drivers.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the entire region early Friday morning.

The heaviest snowfall totals reached several inches in some spots east and south of Rochester.

The first winter storm of the season caught New Jersey state officials off guard Thursday, leaving commuters enraged, stranded on snow-covered and ice-slicked roads and wondering why so little was done to prepare.

Commuters took to all corners of the internet to tell their horror stories — and place the blame squarely at the feet of Gov. Phil Murphy.

"The total lack of preparedness from the governor’s mansion on down left our state in a complete mess!" said Jay Wanczyk, who spent over 7 hours on an NJ Transit bus from Pompton Plains to Manhattan. Some parts of New Jersey received 6 to 8 inches of snow, making it one of the largest totals ever for a single storm in November.

In Washington, D.C., the federal government is open Friday.

