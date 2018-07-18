A new study might encourage you to put down that late night snack.

Researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health found people who eat dinner early or wait at least two hours before going to sleep have a lower risk for cancer.

The study focused on whether our meal timing could lead to a higher risk of breast or prostate cancer. It included data from more than 1,800 cases of breast and prostate cancer, as well as more than 2,000 random healthy participants.

Participants took questionnaires asking about when they ate, their sleep habits, and chronotype — basically whether they're more of a morning or evening person.

The study showed an association between eating earlier (before 9 p.m.) and a 20 percent lower risk for breast and prostate cancers compared to people who ate a late dinner (after 10 p.m.) or went to bed right after eating.

"Further research in humans is needed in order to understand the reasons behind these findings, but everything seems to indicate that the timing of sleep affects our capacity to metabolize food," said Dora Romaguera, an author on the study and research with the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, in a statement.

Their findings were published in the International Journal of Cancer.

This isn't the first study examining the impact of meal timing. In 2015, a study published in PLoS One from the University of California San Diego found eating more frequently and less often at night could lower the risk of breast cancer.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com