The duchess wore Prada and, unlike the devil, she was charming and gracious to all.

The new Duchess Meghan of Sussex wore a blush pink Prada skirt suit when she joined husband Prince Harry and grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday evening.

The occasion was a party for the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards, a program that celebrates the achievements of what the palace calls young "change-makers" from across the Commonwealth.

Harry and Meghan were there because the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be taking a leading role in the Commonwealth, the organization of former British Empire nations that is dear to the queen.

Duchess Meghan of Sussex, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II posed for a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards reception at Buckingham Palace in London, June 26, 2018. Meghan wore a powder pink skirt suit by Prada featuring a belted short sleeve jacket with double-breasted button front and an A-line midi skirt.

Married little more than a month, the former American actress Meghan Markle, 36, has appeared with the queen multiple times since the May 19 wedding, including spending a day alone with Her Majesty for multiple engagements in Cheshire on June 14.

The queen, 92, wore a yellow-and-green floral dress accessorized with pearls and her usual sensible black shoes and bag.

The reception brought together young leaders from 38 countries Commonwealth countries who are working to improve the lives of people across a diverse range of issues including mental health, access to education, gender equality, food scarcity and climate change.

This program, launched in 2014 to honor the queen's service to the Commonwealth, is ending this year but Harry, 33, said that its legacy will carry on.

Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex welcome guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards reception, co-hosting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018.

"This is not the last you will hear from me," Harry promised in a brief speech he made at the reception. "Earlier this year, I was honored to have been named The Queen's Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and I am committed to supporting the legacy of The Queen's Young Leaders and the 1.4 billion Commonwealth youth.

"I guess you can say you're stuck with me," he joked.

He said he and Meghan plan to bring young people from around the Commonwealth together to talk about ideas, collaborations and partnerships as they travel around the world.

"We look forward to meeting many of you this evening but we also hope to see you in action in your home countries someday, too," Harry said.

