It was a sunny day in London, at least in part thanks to Duchess Meghan of Sussex and the sunny yellow dress she wore at her latest public appearance on Thursday.

Already a fashion inspiration, Meghan stood out in a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell sleeveless crepe sheath featuring a boat neck and midi length, paired with tan suede spike heels.

Prince Harry and his bride, the former American actress Meghan Markle, are moving fast to take on their new roles as young leaders of the Commonwealth, an organization of countries once under British rule.

The new royal couple met with more than 100 youths representing Commonwealth nations at a reception at Marlborough House, the former royal residence next to St. James's Palace that now serves as Commonwealth headquarters.

The occasion marked the final day of the Commonwealth Youth Forum to build cross-cultural connections and networks and prepare young people to lead the organization of former British Empire nations. The Commonwealth is dear to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who has nurtured it since she came to the throne in 1952.

60% of the Commonwealth's population is aged under 30 – the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge event is helping its young leaders develop their ideas on the type of Commonwealth they want to see in 2040 #CommonwealthYouth pic.twitter.com/JnBSCOFlC0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2018

Shortly before the couple's royal wedding on May 19, the queen made Harry a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, signaling that she intends for him and Meghan to take a leading role in helping to inspire the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The organization is made up of 53 nations that span the globe, where some 60 percent of the population is under the age of 30.

"Meghan and I are incredibly excited to meet so many of you representing the future of the Commonwealth," Harry said in a speech to the group. "We can’t wait to see you in action in your home countries and learn about what you’re doing to better the Commonwealth, and the world, in 2040 and beyond."

Since their wedding Harry, 33, and Duchess Meghan, 36, have made numerous public appearances, delighting British royal fans fascinated by the new American duchess.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex at a Commonwealth youth reception at Marlborough House in London, July 5, 2018.

Yui Mok/Pool/AP

The queen, 92, has also been personally involved with Meghan's on-the-job training, bringing the new royal along on a day of engagement in the northwestern English city in Cheshire last month. Meghan even got to join her aboard the Royal Train, normally off limits to all but the queen and Prince Philip and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, has been taking time off since the birth of her third child, Prince Louis, on April 23, which has resulted in more attention being paid to the new royal couple.

Harry and Meghan's schedules are especially busy next week, beginning with the christening of nephew Prince Louis in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, they will join the queen and other senior royals for several events at Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Royal Air Force.

That evening, they'll travel to the Irish capital of Dublin for a 24-hour visit jam-packed with parties, sports, meetings with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael Higgins, and a walkabout at Trinity College. They will see the historic Book of Kells in the college's famed Old Library, pay respects at the nearby memorial to the Irish Famine and visit the Irish Emigration Museum.

Then on July 17, the couple is scheduled to visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Southbank Centre, an exhibit marking the centenary of the birth of the former anti-apartheid leader-turned-president of South Africa, a Commonwealth nation.

