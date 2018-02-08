REDDING, Calif. – The surging wildfires raging across Northern California represent a "new normal" and the state must be prepared to spend billions of dollars dousing, containing and trying to curb them in the future, Gov. Jerry Brown said.

Brown, speaking at a news conference Wednesday, said the state's exploding population combined with climate change has conspired to create ripe conditions for the prodigious blazes.

"Nature is very powerful and we are not on the side of nature," Brown said. "Every year is teaching the fire authorities new lessons. We are in uncharted territory."

The state is ablaze with more than a dozen wildfires. More than 12,000 firefighters and even 3,000 prisons inmates are locked in a pitched battle against the blazes. The largest, the Carr Fire, has killed six people and roared through 190 square miles in and around this city 200 miles north of San Francisco. More than 1,000 homes have been confirmed destroyed, and each day the number grows.

A home in the River Ridge Park subdivision in Redding, Calif. on Aug. 1, 2018, was destroyed by the Carr Fire.

David Davis and Kelly Jordan, USA TODAY NETWORK

Homes in the River Ridge Park subdivision in Redding, Calif. on Aug. 1, 2018, show damage from the Carr Fire.

David Davis and Kelly Jordan, USA TODAY NETWORK

A home in the River Ridge Park subdivision in Redding, Calif. on Aug. 1, 2018, was destroyed by the Carr Fire.

David Davis and Kelly Jordan, USA TODAY NETWORK

Homes on Harlan Drive and Bedrock Lane in the Lake Redding Estates neighborhood in Shasta County, Calif. on July 31, 2018, show the devastation caused by the Carr Fire which roared through the area late last week. The area remains closed to residents as crews work to restore some of the infrastructure in the area.

David Davis and Kelly Jordan, USA TODAY NETWORK

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations

Damage from the Carr Fire is seen at Oak Bottom Marina in Whiskeytown, Calif. Aug. 1, 2018. Several boats were affected by the fire when it rolled through the area late last week.

DAVID DAVIS AND KELLY JORDAN, USA TODAY NETWORK

Damage from the Carr Fire is seen at Oak Bottom Marina in Whiskeytown, Calif. Aug. 1, 2018. Several boats were affected by the fire when it rolled through the area late last week.

DAVID DAVIS AND KELLY JORDAN, USA TODAY NETWORK

Homes in the River Ridge Park subdivision show the damage from the Carr Fire. This home at 3492 Showboat Ct. is completely destroyed in Redding Calif.

DAVID DAVIS AND KELLY JORDAN, USA TODAY NETWORK

These homes in Redding Calif. show the devastation caused by the Carr Fire which roared through the area late last week, July, 31, 2018.

DAVID DAVIS AND KELLY JORDAN/USA TODAY NETWORK

Homes in the River Ridge Park subdivision show the damage from the Carr Fire Aug. 1, 2018 in Redding, Calif.

DAVID DAVIS AND KELLY JORDAN , USA TODAY NETWORK

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com