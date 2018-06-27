A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted an Ohio man Wednesday with federal hate crimes in the death of a woman run down by a car during a "United the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

James Alex Fields Jr., 21,of Maumee, Ohio has already been charged in state court in connection with the death of Heather Heyer after allegedly ramming his car into a group of protesters.

Heyer was killed in August on the last day of the weekend protests by a white supremacists that drew supporters and counter-protesters.

Fields was indicted on one federal count of a hate crime resulting in Heyer's death, 28 counts of hate crimes for causing bodily injury and involving an attempt to kill and one count of racially motivated violent interference with a federally protected activity.

The grand jury was sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville demonstrations and memorials across the U.S. TC Whysall, manager at Red Pump Kitchen in Charlottesville, Va., lays white roses on the site where on a car plowed into a group of counter protesters Saturday killing one and injuring 19. "I knew I had to come downtown and my first instinct was to stop and get some roses," he said, while on his way to work on Sunday. 01 / 17 TC Whysall, manager at Red Pump Kitchen in Charlottesville, Va., lays white roses on the site where on a car plowed into a group of counter protesters Saturday killing one and injuring 19. "I knew I had to come downtown and my first instinct was to stop and get some roses," he said, while on his way to work on Sunday. 01 / 17

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com