Dream homes for sale in Aspen

This $8.95 million house is located on Red Mountain. It has views of Aspen Mountain.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Aspen is one of the hottest ski towns in the USA.

But the Colorado town also has a lot going for it in the autumn, says Rob Bordan, a realtor based there for Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“It’s a very unique place,” he says. “It’s a small tight-knit community. We have the culture, the shopping people associate with larger communities. Aspen was a community before it was a destination ski resort.”

Bordan says September and October are some of the nicest months to be in Aspen.

The real estate market has remained steady. The median price for a single-family house is $5.4 million, and inventory tends to be tight.

Most real estate deals involve people looking for vacation homes.

“Aspen is always slanting to more a seller’s market than a buyer’s market,” he says. “People rarely trade out of the Aspen market. It’s not like someone sells a property and leaves and never comes back.”

For a look at five tempting homes for sale in Aspen, take a look at the picture gallery above.

Dream homes for sale in Savannah, Georgia

Dream homes for sale on Lake Michigan

Dream homes for sale in Lake Tahoe

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com