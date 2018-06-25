U.S. stocks are under pressure Monday and investor anxiety is on the rise as President Trump ramps up trade threats aimed at China and worries on Wall Street about the potential hit to economic growth and corporate profits grows.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 380 points, or 1.6 percent, putting it on track for its ninth day of losses in 10 sessions.

U.S. stocks sold off across the board, with large stocks in the Standard & Poor's 500 index falling 1.6 percent, shares of small companies in the Russell 2000 tumbling 1.7 percent, and the technology-stock packed Nasdaq falling 2.5 percent.

Investors dumped stocks after trade fears were ratcheted up by reports that Trump plans to block many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. tech firms, as well as curtailing American technology sales to China, marking the latest salvo in a skirmish that Wall Street fears will morph into a full-blown trade war.

A woman works on socks that will be exported at a factory in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province on June 22, 2018. Beijing on June 19 accused Donald Trump of "blackmail" and warned it would retaliate in kind after the US president threatened to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods, pushing the world's two biggest economies closer to a trade war. / AFP PHOTO / - / China OUT-/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_16E7O0

-, AFP/Getty Images

What Wall Street is worried about now:

Escalation of trade tiff

There appears to be no signs of either side in the trade dispute giving in. The president is pushing ahead with further restrictions targeting Beijing, and China has repeatedly vowed retaliation, says Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, a Minneapolis-based money management firm.

Tariffs harm to businesses

The imposition of tariffs by the U.S. on imports from China and the European Union, and the retaliatory import taxes slapped on American-made products by these trading rivals is starting to harm business activity.

"Some companies are now suggesting that the trade war is beginning to impact their operations," Paulsen says.

Earlier today, American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said it plans to shift production of U.S.-made motorcycles that it sells in the EU to overseas facilities. The reason: to offset the rising costs caused by EU import taxes that have increased from 6 percent to 31 percent. Harley-Davidson estimates that the higher tariffs have increased the cost of motorcycles exported from the U.S. to the EU by $2,200 per motorcycle, on average. The company said it would not pass on the higher prices to buyers, which will cost them $35 million to $45 million in profits this year.

Last week, Daimler, the German-based automaker that manufactures many Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the U.S., was the first company to warn of lower profits due to higher tariffs. In response to Trump's decision to levy tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods, Beijing slapped tariffs on U.S. auto imports, which Daimler warns will result in Chinese customers buying fewer cars.

Hit to economic growth

Wall Street fears that economic growth is slowing around the globe as a result of the trade friction. Investors are bracing for lower GDP numbers when second-quarter growth numbers are reported by Europe, China, Japan and other countries.

"A trade war slows growth, raises prices, and lowers productivity," says David Kotok, chief investment officer at Cumberland Advisors, a money-management firm in Sarasota, Florida. "Markets are worried about a worldwide growth slowdown because of a trade war."

