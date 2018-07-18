A look at WhyHotel's pop-up hotels in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore The WhyHotel pop-up hotels are meant to feel like a home with hotel amenities. 01 / 18 The WhyHotel pop-up hotels are meant to feel like a home with hotel amenities. 01 / 18

WhyHotel opened a pop-up hotel in a Baltimore luxury apartment rental building in June. It is expecting to stay open until fall 2019, or whenever the apartments get leased.

Lauren Miller

Here’s an alternative to both a hotel and an Airbnb: a pop-up hotel.

That’s the concept that startup WhyHotel has introduced to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore and hopes to expand across the country.

Last year, WhyHotel began operating these pop-up hotels within newly built-luxury rental apartment buildings that have yet to lease out all their units.

Once a building is completed, it can take a year or two to fill up. WhyHotel has swooped in to offer owners the ability to make money off their empty units.

Guests, in turn, get the same amenities as a hotel while staying in a residential apartment.

“We’re blurring the line between hospitality and home,” says Jason Fudin, WhyHotel’s CEO. “It’s a home experience but the service is akin to that of traditional hospitality.”

Guests can reserve a unit online directly through WhyHotel or even on booking websites such as Expedia.

Like they would do if they booked at any hotel, they get an email notification. A day before check-in, they get another email giving them the access code to the building or directions on how to get buzzed up.

Up is the sky lobby, located on the first floor of the hotel. The lobby is staffed 24 hours a day. Hot coffee, water and snacks are available there. A local “city host,” or concierge, is also on hand.

“It feels like you’re hosted at a home and less like you’re running through a commercial machine,” Fudin says.

The first WhyHotel pop-up lasted for five months last year at The Bartlett in D.C. The pop-up had 50 units. After 60 days, it had an occupancy rate of 85 to 90 percent.

A second pop-up opened in Baltimore on June 28 at 225 North Calvert Street, a redeveloped Bank of America office.

WhyHotel turned 158 one-and two-bedroom units—nearly half the building—into a hotel that will stay open until fall 2019 or whenever the developer can lease the units.

The latest pop-up in Washington, D.C., is now accepting online reservations in anticipation of its October opening.

The 95-unit pop-up will be located at Equity Residential’s newly completed property at 100 K Street NE in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood. The hotel is expected to run through the spring of 2019.

“We believe welcoming WhyHotel to our 100K Street will offer people visiting the NoMa neighborhood the chance to experience our newly completed luxury community while providing a unique amenity that our residents and potential residents can also enjoy and at the same time create incremental value as we lease up this terrific property,” says Benjamin Stoll, vice president of development at Equity Residential.

Residents will get some perks as well. They can enjoy some hotel functions such as linen service, and when relatives or friends are visiting, they will get discounts on units. Potential renters will also get a discount for staying at the property while considering signing a lease.

Each building has its own set of amenities. For instance, the Baltimore pop-up has a pool, gym, game room, and conference rooms.

The new D.C. pop-up as a ground floor courtyard, a rooftop, gym, and resident lounge.

The units range in size from studios to one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms, and three-bedrooms, depending on the building. They have all the same features many people have at home, such as an Amazon Alexa and a large flat-screen TV that guests can use to stream their Netflix or Hulu shows.

“They’re furnished with all the things you expect in a modern apartment,” Fudin says.

Rates will vary depending on the market.

At the Baltimore hotel, one-bedrooms are going for $125 and two-bedrooms for $218 a night.

In the new D.C. hotel, the rates will range from $150 to $300 for studios, one-bedroom and two- bedroom units.

Fudin says they can charge a decent premium because “these are the newest and nicest buildings in the city.”

The company recently received $3.94 million in seed funding, which it will use towards opening one or two more hotels this year and another six to 12 next year.

The 10 most saved Airbnb rentals on Pinterest No. 1: This one-bedroom tiny house in Portland, Ore., sleeps three. 01 / 20 No. 1: This one-bedroom tiny house in Portland, Ore., sleeps three. 01 / 20

What's new in Washington, D.C.? Take a look here People walk around The Wharf in D.C. 01 / 18 People walk around The Wharf in D.C. 01 / 18

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com