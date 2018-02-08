WASHINGTON – U.S. intelligence officials are worried Russia and perhaps other foreign actors look to interfere in November's elections, just as Moscow did in 2016, members of President Donald Trump's national security team said Thursday.

National Security Adviser John Bolton, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Secretary of Homeland Security is Kirstjen Nielsen, and Commander, U.S. Cyber Command Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, attend a briefing at the White House on Thursday.

Mark Wilson, Getty Images

The government seeks to meet the threat by working with state and local election officials to protect voting systems from cyberattacks and to block Russia and others from engaging in them, the officials said.

"Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs," Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of homeland security, said at a White House briefing.

Though Trump has questioned whether Russia was involved in the 2016 election, national intelligence director Dan Coats said, "We continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States."

The White House is feeling heat over election security, nearly two years after intelligence officials determined that Russia sought to influence the 2016 election by hacking Democrats and pushing phony news about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in an effort to benefit Trump.

Russia's election activity is the subject of a criminal investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into whether there were any links to Trump's presidential campaign and whether the president sought to obstruct justice.

Trump has denied collusion and obstruction, describing Mueller's investigation as a witch hunt.

FBI Director Christopher Wray listens as Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House Aug. 2, 2018, in Washington.

Evan Vucci, AP

The president found himself under more pressure after last month's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump accepted Putin's denials despite the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, though the president later conceded there was interference.

Coats declined to comment on Trump's meeting with Putin, saying, "I am not in a position fully to understand what happened in Helsinki."

Some lawmakers, particularly Democrats, questioned Trump's commitment to stop election meddling and said the administration has not done enough to help officials.

"Glad to see the White House finally do something about election security - even if it’s only a press conference," tweeted Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. "Now if only it was actually backed up by anything the President has said or done on Russia."

Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic push last month that would have provided $250 million to beef up election security.

The money would have been doled out in grants through the Federal Election Assistance Commission to replace outdated voting equipment and increase cybersecurity efforts.

A bipartisan group of senators offered a bill Thursday that would impose tougher sanctions on Russia if it continues to interfere in U.S. elections.

The bill would create new criminal penalties for anyone who targets election systems and slap sanctions on political figures, oligarchs and others who engage in "illicit and corrupt activities" on behalf of Putin.

National security adviser John Bolton responded to lawmakers' criticism in a letter to senators Thursday that outlined steps being taken.

During the White House briefing, Bolton said Trump raised the election issue with Putin and is determined to block interference in this year's campaigns.

"We meet on this constantly," Bolton said.

Trump raised his own concerns about Russian meddlers this fall but claimed they would seek to help Democrats trying to win control of the House and Senate.

Democrats scoffed at that suggestion. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., who is up for re-election, said there is evidence that Russian hackers unsuccessfully sought to target her Senate computer network.

Facebook said this week it detected a covert campaign targeting hot-button social issues in the election, using tactics that resemble those employed by Russians.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said U.S. officials are working with counterparts in other countries, some of which also face the prospect of Russian election meddling.

"This a shared threat with our allies," Wray said.

Contributing: Erin Kelly and Josh Hafner

