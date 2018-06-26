WASHINGTON — Despite widespread criticism of family separations at the border, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he thought his tough immigration polices would be a winning issue for Republicans in the November midterm elections.

“We’re going to run on border security," Trump told reporters while meeting with Republican lawmakers at the White House. He accused Democrats of favoring "open borders and nobody wants open borders.”

Trump also said the Supreme Court decision upholding his travel ban vindicated his approach on border security, saying that "we have to be tough and we have to be safe and we have to be secure."

Democrats, seeking to win control of the House and Senate in the midterms, said they want a border security system that is safe and humane, and that voters would not forget the sight of crying children held in cages.

While Trump has urged Congress to pass immigration legislation, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said the president has been "highly partisan," and his government has sent out mixed signals about how to reform the system.

"And who suffers?" Schumer said. "These poor little children who were separated from their parents."

A key architect of Trump's policy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, blasted opponents of the administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration as part of a “lunatic fringe.”

“The rhetoric we hear from the other side on this issue — as on so many others — has become radicalized,” Sessions said during a speech in Los Angeles, where his visit was preceded by street protests denouncing the government’s detention of more than 2,000 children while their undocumented parents are being referred for prosecution.

“We hear views on television today that are on the lunatic fringe,” the attorney general said while speaking to the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, a conservative legal advocacy group. “And what is perhaps more galling is the hypocrisy. These same people live in gated communities and are featured at events where you have to have an ID even to hear them speak ... And if you try to scale their fence, believe me, they’ll be only too happy to have you arrested and separated from your family.”

During his White House event, Trump criticized proposals to add more judges at the border to speed up the processing of cases.

"Can you imagine the corruption?" Trump said in discussing the idea of new judges. "Go to the barber shop, grab somebody, make him a judge."

Trump said he would push for an increase if money for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexican border was provided "so we can finish it quicker." Democrats have denounced the wall as too expensive and ineffective.

Members of both political parties are studying polls to try and determined how the immigration debate might play out in certain congressional races, even if does at all.

Under pressure from supporters, including Republican congressional candidates, Trump last week signed an executive order that families be kept together if they are picked up at the border.

Despite the executive order, the president has also insisted he will maintain his "zero tolerance" approach on illegal immigration. He promoted the idea in recent days at rallies in Nevada and South Carolina, and has political events planned for later this week in North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The issue will play much differently between the Republican and Democratic political bases, analysts said, with voters in the middle deciding just how important immigration turns out to be.

"Trump voters will respond to his message," said Stuart Rothenberg, a non-partisan political analyst. "Opponents of the president will respond to the images of children locked up in cages and taken away from their parents."

Voters in the middle tend to live in the suburbs, he said, and many are women who may be "put off by the president's style."

Ross K. Baker, a distinguished professor of political science at Rutgers University, wrote in USA TODAY that "indignation in June doesn’t necessarily produce votes in November," and there could be danger for Democrats if they lose focus and intensity.

"If the present crisis on the border abates, today’s zeal will diminish by November, while the more deeply rooted hostility to 'open borders,' 'amnesty' or other hard-line views on immigration will persist and limit the goal of hopeful Democrats to breach the red wall, capture the House, and threaten the GOP majority in the Senate," Baker wrote.

