WASHINGTON – In the wake of allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that this is is "a very scary time for young men in America.”

Trump responded to a reporter question on what his message to young men is, and he appeared to refer to what he has called unfair allegations against Kavanaugh.

The FBI is currently investigating sexual assault allegations against the current federal appeals court judge.

En route to a speech in Philadelphia, Trump also said he hopes the Senate will vote favorably on Kavanaugh by the end of the week, but acknowledged it depends on the result of the ongoing investigation.

