WASHINGTON – Reveling in the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump on Monday denounced the sexual assault allegations against him as a "hoax" generated by the Democrats.

"It was all made up – it was fabricated," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump did not mention Christine Blasey Ford by name, but made clear his view that Democrats played politics with her accusation that Kavanaugh assaulted her during a high school party in 1982. He described it as a "hoax set up by the Democrats."

Kavanaugh has denied the assault allegations.

Trump plans to host Kavanaugh at the White House on Monday night for a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony. Kavanaugh is already a justice, having been sworn in at the Supreme Court on Saturday, just a few hours after the Senate confirmed him by a 50-48 vote.

The vote capped weeks of angry debate over the sexual assault allegations, as well as claims that Kavanaugh lied about aspects of his life and career, including his drinking habits while in high school and college.

The Kavanaugh confirmation is shaping up as a major theme for congressional elections to be held Nov. 6.

Democrats said Republicans exercised raw political power in getting Kavanaugh confirmed to the nation's highest court, despite Ford's accusations.

They too pledged to make Kavanaugh an election issue.

"To Americans, the so many millions who are outraged by what happened here, there’s one answer: vote," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said during the Senate debate.

