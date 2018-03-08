Disneyland auction
Dumbo is expected to soar as high at $150,000 in an auction of iconic Disneyland memorabllia.
Dumbo first flew in Disneyland before soaring over the house of collector Richard Kraft. Now he can fly into your home, if you are the successful bidder in the "That's From Disneyland" Auction. Your wallet will need to be as big as Dumbo's ears with an estimated selling price of $100,000 to $150.000.
The ride vehicle from Peter Pan's Flight is estimated to bring in $75,000-$100,000, making it among the most expensive item on the block.
If you want to take a wild ride on the Mr. Toad buggy, know it's expected to sell for roughly $40,000-$50,000.
The neon "D" glowed atop the Disneyland Hotel from 1963 to 1999. Opening bid is $20,000.
The price for Jose, an early animatronic figure from the Enchanted Tiki Room, may fly between $50,000 and $75,000.
Jose, the singing tiki bird, was one of the earliest animatronic figures at Disneyland.
Most people are familiar with the stretching portraits in Haunted Mansion. Each original portrait is estimated to sell for $50,000-$75.000.
Wonder how some of the doors bulge in Disneyland's Haunted Mansion? This door, dating to the 1970s and expected to sell for $7,000, is made of rubber.
Each Haunted Mansion portrait stretched to reveal the full story. The original portraits are expected to fetch $50,000-$75,000 at auction.
Each Haunted Mansion stretching portrait at auction is an original, dating back to the 1969 opening.
Each of the four original Haunted Mansion stretching portraits are estimated to sell for $50,000-$75,000.
Bidders in the "That's From Disneyland" auction will have a shot at buying a Doom Buggy, the iconic ride vehicle from the Haunted Mansion. It's expected to sell for $50,000-$75,000.
The sea serpent from Disneyland's Submarine Voyage doesn't seem so scary anymore. Well, not that it did when the ride opened in 1959, as the creature was played for laughs. It's now expected a fetch a serious bid between $$30,000 and $55,000.
An original poster for Disneyland's Autopia is expected to drive an auction price of $4,000.
The mine cart from Snow White's Scary Adventures, which was used at Walt Disney World in the 1980s, has a starting bid of $5,000.
This sign hung over the entrance of the Country Bear Playhouse ca. 1988. Starting bid is $15,000.
A rare silver press-preview ticket to Disneyland's opening day is expected to fetch more than $1,500 at the "That's From Disneyland" auction.
This original mailbox from Main Street was the drop-off point for thousands of postcards and letters from 1955 to the 1990s.
From 1963-79, the Global Van Lines truck could be seen at Disneyland, either motoring along Main Street or on display. Starting bid is $50,000.
One of 13 People Mover vehicles left, starting bid is $20,000 and may go much higher.
This 23-inch-tall fiberglass devil greeted riders at the end of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride in Walt Disney World. Starting bid is $4,000.
Bidding for the organ prop once inside the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse starts at $3,000.
Bidding for the original Rocket Jet attraction vehicle is expected to soar past the starting bid of $12,000.
This Skyway vehicle dangled over Disneyland starting in 1965. It's expected to sell for up to $9,000.
The sale of "Bertha Mae," a Mike Fink keel boat that plied the Rivers of America 1955-97, starts with a $15,000 bid.
With a starting bid of $50, the bubble bath (complete with nine packets of soap) is among the most affordable items in the Disneyland auction.
This head for a King Arthur Carrousel horse is not only a valuable bit of Disneyland memorabilia, but the start of a great prank. Bidding starts at $500.
A vehicle from the Rocket Rod attraction, a 1998 ride that was one of Disneyland's biggest fails.
The cards from 1965 are mint, the gum inside is not. Still, it's expected to sell for around $100.
A high-quality print of Herb Ryman's original Disneyland sketch is likely to fetch more than $500 at auction.
A 1954 concept sketch of the Old Mill Ferris Wheel, which was never built at Disneyland. The sketch may sell for more than $1,200 at auction.
This coloring book, with some pages colored, has an estimated value of $200.
This life preserver from the Disneyland Hotel is expected to sell for around $1,000. Unknown if it preserved anyone's life.
Tinker Bell is one of the 10 parking lot signs on the auction block, each estimated to sell for $300-$500.
A ticket booth dating to the 1980s features a starting bid of $6,000.
If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Disneyland, here’s your chance.

But you better have some E-ticket cash.

Hundreds of rare and vintage items from the most Instagrammed place on Earth will be up for bid, from a sea serpent to a flying elephant.

The iconic Disneyland items are from the collection of music agent Richard Kraft, who spent decades amassing more than 750 pieces in the “That’s From Disneyland” auction offered by Van Eaton Galleries.

Online bidding has started, but sales won't be final until a live auction is conducted Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25 and 26. Bidders must register in advance.

Here is a sampling of what's on the block. Prices are starting or current bids and are subject to change.

10 coolest items in Disneyland auction

$100,000: Dumbo the Flying Elephant attraction vehicle.

The big-eared elephant flew in the 1960s and has been restored, a good thing given how many kids did who-knows-what while riding.

$70,000: Peter Pan’s Flight original attraction vehicle

This ship flew over London and Neverland for roughly 50 years, making its maiden voyage when the attraction opened in 1955.

$50,000: Enchanted Tiki Room Animatronic Jose prop. 

Jose was among the original avian residents when the Enchanted Tiki Room opened in 1963. The item is six feet tall with the display stand.

$50,000: Global Van Lines moving truck. 

Imagineer Bob Gurr designed this truck, which began motoring up and down Main Street in 1963. Unlike typical moving vans, it always ran on time.

$40,000: Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy vehicle. 

This buggy served up doom in the 1970s and '80s inside the Haunted Mansion in Walt Disney World. It still plays audio from the attraction for that authentic theme-park experience.

$40,000: Haunted Mansion original stretching portraits.

Each of these four portraits is hand-painted, unlike subsequent portraits that were printed (a shortcut that may have caused original Imagineers to roll in their graves).

$25,000: Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride attraction vehicle.  

In use at Walt Disney World in the 1980s, this jalopy went to hell and back. And yes, that’s in a literal sense if you count the Mr. Toad version of hell at the end of the ride.

$20,000: Stylized neon “D” from the Disneyland Hotel.

From 1963-99, this “D” glowed atop the Disneyland Hotel. It’s 16 feet tall and 9 feet wide, thus may not fit in most living rooms.

$20,000: People Mover original attraction vehicle. 

This is one of just 13 People Movers known to exist, as most were destroyed when the attraction closed in 1995. Fans still miss the People Mover and the languid pace that offered a needed break from the crowds.

$15,000: Submarine Voyage animatronic sea serpent.

Those who forget most of the Submarine Voyage likely remember the googly-eyed sea serpent in the finale. The 48-foot-long creature should not be placed in water, so no need to build a custom aquarium.

5 affordable Disneyland auction items

$100: A 1957 Dutch Boy Paints Disneyland coloring book. Some of the pages are already colored, and perhaps not inside the lines.

$100: A 1970s Hostess Disneyland advertising store display. If Twinkies were included, they might still be fresh.

$100: A 1970s Disneyland Hotel room-service menu. It mentions a “Liquor package plan.” Disney knew its audience.

$50: Disneyland Bubble Bath in original box with nine attraction-themed packets. Somewhere, a kid is still dirty.

$60: Unopened Disneyland Bubble Gum Pack. It includes trading cards and a piece of ill-preserved gum.

5 oddly compelling auction items

$300: Horse’s head from King Arthur Carrousel. If giving as a gift, leave it in the recipient's bed. 

$200: 1964 telephone directory for Disneyland and Walt Disney Productions.  Walt Disney is listed. If he picks up, ask if he thinks It's a Small World still works in 2018.   

$200: 1988 Disneyland emergency preparedness folder. It mentions earthquakes and chemical spills, as if anything bad could happen at the Happiest Place on Earth. 

$200: 1970s silver Disneyland trash can. It’s empty and smells fresh, making it a rare trash can indeed.  

$5,000: 1998 Rocket Rod original attraction vehicle. The ride was known more for its lengthy breakdowns and irritable mechanics. Some day, you might be able to use it for blackmail.

