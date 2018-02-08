A Detroit police officer who was filmed beating a naked woman in a hospital has been suspended without pay and is under criminal investigation, Chief James Craig said at a press conference on Thursday.

The officer, who Craig declined to identify, was caught on camera beating the unidentified woman in Detroit Receiving Hospital while another officer and two hospital security guards helped restrain her. Fox2Detroit first reported the incident and aired video on Wednesday night.

Craig said police responded to a call at 6:45 p.m. and found the woman completely naked. Surmising that she was having a mental health crisis, officers placed her in their marked scout car and brought her to the hospital. The woman was fully calm in the car and officers provided her with "some draping." She was not handcuffed, which Craig said was a violation of protocol.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the woman grew agitated and began spitting on hospital staff. She attempted to bite the officer who beat her and successfully bit a security guard twice. The officer then began to strike her with his fists, Craig said.

The woman was treated for minor injuries and had some evidence of contusions. She is currently in stable condition, according to Craig. The police chief declined to confirm whether she has been diagnosed with any mental illness.

Craig described the footage aired on Fox as "very disturbing" but warned that it didn't show the events preceding the use of force. He did say he was "troubled" when the footage appeared to show the officer continuing to punch the woman after she had turned her back and was no longer a threat. He worried that this didn't reflect proper deescalation protocol. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has been notified of the incident.

After the woman was subdued, officers reported the use of force to a supervisor per department regulations. An investigation was immediately opened and interviews with hospital staff and security have already been conducted. Craig said these interviews confirmed officers' accounts of the woman's agitated behavior prior to the beating but that interviewees didn't comment on the use of force.

Body camera footage and hospital security cameras will also be examined.

Although Craig did not release the officer's name, he did release information about the officer. An 18-year veteran of the force, the officer has never had a "category one" use of force incident – when force leaves injuries. The officer last received a complaint in 2015 for a procedural issue. He is a corporal and has attended mental health and emotional survival training three times, once in 2015 and twice in 2016.

In a statement, the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality condemned the incident. "When we looked at the video, we saw an officer with corporal stripes who had total disdain for a citizen who was obviously ill," they wrote.

"He has forfeited the privilege of wearing a badge as an officer, with his extreme and brutal response to a person whose mental faculties were obviously compromised. He is a danger to our citizenry.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com