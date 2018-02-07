Masks representing the Mexico president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, center, appear on display next to the masks of former U.S. President Barack Obama, Elvis Presley, U.S. President Donald Trump, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a market in Mexico City.

Ramon Espinosa, AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had 30-minute phone call on Monday that both described as constructive, despite tensions that have simmered between the two countries over immigration and trade.

“I think the relationship will be a very good one,” Trump told reporters after speaking with Lopez Obrador on the call that covered topics including border security, NAFTA and the possibility of a new U.S. Mexico trade deal.

While he denounced Donald Trump as "erratic and arrogant" during his campaign, Lopez Obrador said the two talked about ways to improve Mexico's economy, which the Mexican president-elect said would reduce incentives for people to try to cross the border.

"I proposed to explore a comprehensive agreement of development projects that generate jobs in Mexico, thereby reducing migration and improving security," Lopez Obrador tweeted, according to a translation.

Lopez Obrador, 64, said "there was respectful treatment" during the phone call with Trump, and the two agreed that their representatives would have a dialogue on mutual problems.

Recibí llamada de Donald Trump y conversamos durante media hora. Le propuse explorar un acuerdo integral; de proyectos de desarrollo que generen empleos en México, y con ello, reducir la migración y mejorar la seguridad. Hubo trato respetuoso y dialogarán nuestros representantes. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 2, 2018

Elected in a landslide victory on his third try at the Mexican presidency, Lopez Obrador ran on a populist message, pledging to remove a "corrupt" government elite from power.

The incoming Mexican president has a book coming out titled: Listen, Trump! Saying Yes to a New Start for Mexico, Saying No to a Wall.

More: Mexico elects Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador president by wide margin

Trump has had a fraught relationship with current Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto. Early in Trump's tenure, Pena Nieto canceled a planned visit with in Washington after a tense phone call.

Trump pledged during his own presidential campaign in 2016 to build a wall along the southern border and said he would demand that Mexico pay for the wall. Mexico has dismissed any suggestion of providing funds for the wall.

In tweeting his congratulations Sunday night to Lopez Obrador, Trump said, "I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!"

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com