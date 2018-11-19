The man who has been named a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Williamston on Sunday is believed to have fled South Carolina and may be headed to Virginia, New York or New Jersey, where he has family, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Monday they are seeking the public's help to find 23-year-old Jhonny Wolfran Quintano Vasquez, also known as Jhonny Quintano. Vasquez is accused of stabbing 24-year-old Jose Alfredo Martinez Jimenez and is charged with murder, according to an arrest warrant.

Jhonny Quintano Vasquez, 23, has been identified by investigators as a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Williamston, South Carolina. Investigators are asking for the public's help to find him.

Vasquez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and about 130 pounds. Investigators don't know if he is traveling with anyone, and they don't know whether he has a vehicle.

Jimenez was stabbed multiple times, Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown said Monday after completing an autopsy on his body.

Jimenez died in the driveway on Hillcrest Drive outside a home he had been visiting. McCown said Jimenez had been involved in an altercation there just before he died.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Nikki Carson said the initial investigation of Jimenez's death was hampered because deputies who responded to the home encountered a language barrier and did not have with them an interpreter who spoke Spanish.

Jhonny Quintano Vasquez has been named a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Williamston, South Carolina. Investigators think he may be headed to Virginia, New York or New Jersey

She said deputies were initially called to respond to Hillcrest Drive for a man "in cardiac arrest with blood all over him."

McCown said Jimenez, who is originally from El Salvador, had been living in Belton for about two years and working at a roofing company.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Vasquez is asked to call Detective Scotty Hill of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 864-260-4435.

