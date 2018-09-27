Actresses Cher, left, and Amanda Seyfried pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" in London on Monday, July 16, 2018.

Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday at Cher’s Malibu, California, home after a narcotics investigation, authorities said.

Ventura County sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjian, said deputies served a warrant at the entertainer’s residence, arresting Donovan Ruiz in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose that occurred in recent weeks in nearby Thousand Oaks.

Kuredjian said Ruiz, who lives at the residence, is suspected of furnishing the narcotics involved in the overdose, a felony offense. He reportedly was arrested without incident.

The sheriff’s captain said he could not confirm the connection between Cher and Ruiz.

Kuredjian said Cher is not related to the warrant or the arrest. According to the singer’s website, she is currently on tour in Australia.

