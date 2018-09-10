A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight was declared dead on Monday evening after the flight returned to Detroit for a medical emergency.

Delta flight 583 took off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport for Shanghai at 4:35 p.m. At around 7:15, a "medical emergency was declared," according to a Delta spokesperson. The crew made the decision to return to Detroit, landing at 10:35 p.m.

"The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger in question was removed," the spokesperson said. The passenger was then declared dead by airport medical staff.

It is unclear what caused the medical emergency.

Wayne County Airport Authority officials could not be reached for comment.

Flight 583 was rescheduled and took off at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

