WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware once again is one of the worst states in hospital safety, according to a recent national report.

Like last year, the First State tied for last, or 49th place, with the District of Columbia and North Dakota in Leapfrog's "Hospital Safety Grade." The watchdog organization, which seeks public information about patient safety and quality, assigns letter grades to 2,600 U.S. hospitals every six months.

New Jersey earned the top spot. Nearly 57 percent of New Jersey hospitals received an A grade for the fall, The Leapfrog Group said, compared with 34 percent who received the top grade last spring. Oregon, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas rounded out the top five.

Delaware earned last place because none of its hospitals earned an A grade. The state has seen a drastic decline since Leapfrog began releasing grades in 2012. In the organization's first year, Delaware was ranked No. 8 in the country.

Leapfrog tends to give tougher grades than the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which rates about 90 percent of U.S. hospitals as "average." The organization's grades take into account medical errors, injuries and infections, responses from patient surveys and data from the CMS, the American Hospital Association.

Leapfrog officials say about 440,000 people die every year from preventable errors made in hospitals.

Some health systems declined to fill out Leapfrog's survey this year because it was too time intensive.

Christiana Care Health System's two Delaware hospitals — Wilmington and Christiana hospitals — received its lowest grade since 2015. Last year, the health system received Bs in the fall and the spring of 2017.

The health system was one of several that declined to provide the watchdog group information in several categories, including data about hand washing and if the hospital has enough qualified nurses.

Sharon Anderson, Christiana Care's senior vice president of quality and patient safety, said in a statement that the survey can be "resource-intensive to complete."

