WASHINGTON – A defense bill that authorizes a pay raise for uniformed troops and billions of dollars in new hardware for the military is heading to President Donald Trump.

The Senate voted 87-10 on Wednesday to give final approval to the $717 billion defense package and send it to Trump for his signature. The House passed the bill last week by a vote of 359-54.

The legislation, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, approves a 2.6 percent pay raise for troops, their largest in nine years. It also adds 15,600 active duty personal to the ranks of the military, authorizes spending on various military programs and clears the way for a military parade that Trump has requested in Washington this fall to honor the men and women in uniform.

The measure doesn’t actually provide money for the military but sets defense policy and serves as a blueprint for federal spending on various military programs. Funding will be determined later by congressional appropriators.

