Modeled on the Preussen, an iconic sailing ship of the early 20th century, Royal Clipper is propelled by 42 sails spread across five masts.

Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

On Tuesday, Sailing ship line Star Clippers unveiled a new promotion that brings $400 per cabin in on-board credits with new bookings.

Available for select sailings departing now through March 2020, the offer also includes free pre-paid gratuities for up to two people per cabin.

Sailing packages that are part of the promotion range from three to 23 nights in length and start at $600 per person, based on double occupancy and not including port charges and fees.

The on-board credits that are part of the offer can be used for extra-charge drinks on board Star Clippers ships, shore excursions and spa treatments.

The offer is available through the end of October. More information is online at StarClippers.com.

An anomaly in the world of cruising, Star Clippers operates three authentic sailing ships including the 227-passenger Royal Clipper, the world's largest full-rigged sailing vessel. The line offers voyages in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Asia.

