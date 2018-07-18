SAN FRANCISCO — Three years ago, in a hallway at Intel, a small team of people working on drones discussed whether it would be possible to fly one hundred drones over the Robert Noyce Building, Intel's headquarters in Santa Clara, and have them form the shape of the company's logo.

They didn't plan on pursuing it seriously but it became a pet project for Natalie Cheung, who wondered at the time how they could fly multiple drones with one pilot. Now, Cheung is the general manager of Drone Light Shows at Intel and has helped put on hundreds of choreographed drone shows — and the drones can make a lot more shapes than just the Intel logo.

The same drone team is showing off its drones this month around Northern California in celebration of the company's 50th anniversary.

Intel broke its own Guinness World Record last week, flying more than 1,500 light show drones over an Intel facility in Folsom, California. Never before have so many aerial vehicles flown simultaneously.

The drones — called the Intel Shooting Star Drones — are lighter than typical commercial drones. They feature four propellers encased in plastic, with a Styrofoam center and a flashing LED light on the bottom that can display four billion color combinations.

On Wednesday, the Drone Light Shows team performed for employees and their families at Intel's headquarters in Santa Clara. For many of them, it was either their first experience or one of the few experiences of the drones firsthand.

The little balls of light swiftly flew about 500 feet into the night sky, like dancers taking their positions on stage. Onlookers watched from the top of a parking garage as speakers blasted electronic music synchronized to the drones' movements.

The show was eight minutes long and featured 3D structures such as pulsing firework-like spheres, a world globe that rotated on an axis and a dance party with marshmallow-esque humanoids — Cheung's personal favorite.

After their choreographed number was up, the drones descended slowly back to the ground. All that was missing was a curtain call and a bow.

The drones are made solely for entertainment purposes — like fireworks and Hollywood, Cheung said — but are a technological accomplishment in and of themselves.

Flying hundreds of drones with hundreds of pilots could create chaos, says Cheung. That's why her team of drone engineers and animators work together to choreograph their drones' movements before putting on a show.

"It's telling a story in the sky and really painting a picture of what your story is on a huge blank canvas and these are just 3D points of lights that you can move around," Cheung said.

Natalie Cheung, general manager of Drone Light Show at Intel, poses with one of the "Shooting Star Drones," built specifically for drone light shows.

Ryan Suppe, USA TODAY

The light show drones have appeared at the Olympics, the Super Bowl, Coachella and numerous private parties. (Yes, you can buy your own drone show from Intel — for a hefty fee in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range.)

The Shooting Star Drones were meant to perform on the Fourth of July at Travis Air Force Base near San Francisco but windy conditions forced a postponement until the following day. The drones can fly in up to 13 to 18 mph winds, but, weighing less than 12 ounces each, any winds in or above that range cause safety concerns.

Cheung, who came to the drone team by accident while working with the Intel CEO's office, envisions drones as the future of nighttime entertainment, on par with fireworks.

The team will continue to make the drone light show experience more immersive with indoor technology (since they use GPS, light show drones can't function inside a building) that could provide a personal show, as drones float above patrons in arenas and other indoor venues.

At the same time, the drone team is looking for new ways to use the light drone technology — especially the ability for one pilot to operate multiple drones — for Intel's wider commercial drone business.

"The multiple drone pilots is really important," Cheung said. "If there's one drone looking for you for search and rescue, it's not as effective as having multiple drones look out for you."

