In a now-pulled ad, Dairy Queen said it was trying to appeal to parents to stow their smart phones and pay attention to their precious progeny. And buy Blizzards, of course.

That's not what came across to working parents, who felt the soft-serve giant was serving up ice-cold guilt instead.

The company even admitted as much in a press release from June 18:

"To promote the effort, the DQ brand has created the Skip Day Soft Serve Singers, a children's choir, who will be inviting and harmoniously, guilt-tripping parents to take a day off through several online videos."

Here's a video of the ad:

The site WorkingMother.com delivered a blistering response.

"Because making parents feel bad for working hard to make sure their kids have a roof over their head and food on the table is fun, right?" the author wrote.

Well I think this ad agency needs more working mothers on its staff. Oh right, the ad world isn’t exactly friendly for working moms. You can bet @DairyQueen that when I do take my kid for a treat AFTER work it won’t be to DQ. ✌️ https://t.co/HOPhm7Aedh — liz mccarthy (@lizmccarthy23) June 25, 2018

In the end, Dairy Queen agreed the ad missed the mark and pulled it.

"The ad was not coming through as we intended. Our intent was to encourage families to take an opportunistic pause from work," Dairy Queen spokeswoman Bri Bauer told All The Moms. "Like, 'Hey mom, stop checking your email.' And surprise, let's go get a Blizzard."

Where did this ad come from, anyway?

The advertisement premiered on the first day of summer (June 21) and was pulled four days later. It's since disappeared from platforms on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The ad was produced by St. Louis advertising agency Barkley, which also created more video ads with the St. Louis Choir featuring children 10 and younger at different locations like the baseball field and pool singing to recognizable tunes, including "Frère Jacques," "I’ve Been Working on the Railroad," and "Ode to Joy."

Only one clip made it onto social media channels before the campaign was killed. But that single ad clip got 10,000 views in 24 hours, according to AdWeek.

There are more ads that were never released

One unreleased ad sung to the tune of "You've been working on the Railroad," guilt-trips parents for bringing home a paycheck:

"You've been working the whole summer,

You're never home.

You've been working this whole summer,

You're always glued to your phone.

You don't have to write that email,

Forget those status reports.

Wouldn't you feel better

At the pool in some shorts?"

At least Dairy Queen is owning up to the goof

Bauer said the backlash from working parents in the social comments didn't reflect Dairy Queen's branding.

"I have three kids under the age of 7. I'm a working parent. I understand," she said. "Dairy Queen is about taking a light-hearted break and bringing families together. That is what our brand is built on. That makes us question the longevity of our campaign."

