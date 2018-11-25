— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.



Black Friday is behind us, but the deals aren't stopping. On the contrary, we're tracking the best deals all weekend long into Cyber Monday—the online equivalent of Black Friday, where the deals are often even better.



You can follow Reviewed's coverage to find out all the best deals, but making the most of Cyber Monday can still be a bit tricky. There are just so many to sift through and they come and go quick. Though you won't have to wait out in the cold for any of these deals, there are some tricks you'll need to know if you want to score the biggest discounts.

Here are the 5 things you need to know to make the most out of Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Get a Prime membership—even a free trial



Other than deep discounts on its own devices (most of which you can get right . now), the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon are lightning deals. These are deals that are limited to a fixed number of units and when they're gone, the sale price ends.



Prime members get a 30-minute exclusive window to buy lightning deals before anyone else. Existing Prime members will be all set, but if you don't have Prime you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and enjoy the same benefits. You can always cancel after Cyber Monday if you don't want to pay the membership fees ($12.99/month or $119.99/year).

Learn how to navigate Amazon's deals pages



Along those same lines, you'll want to understand how Amazon's deal pages work. Specifically, you'll need to learn how to scope for "upcoming" lightning deals. You can add these deals to your watchlist, or schedule a reminder so you can hit the buy button when the sale starts.

Get to know Alexa for some exclusive deals



Though the deals aren't always the best, Amazon loves to offer exclusive sales through its line of Alexa devices as well as the Amazon app.



Starting Sunday night at 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. EST), just ask Alexa "What are the deals?" to see what exclusives Amazon is offering. We don't know what they have in store just yet, but it can't hurt to ask!

Just because a deal sells out doesn't mean you can't get it



Amazon deals sell out quickly—most of its devices are already on backorder and won't be in stock for another week at least—but you can usually join a deal's waitlist and effectively take a raincheck. This means you get the deal price now and your order will ship as soon as the product is back in stock.

Don't wait until Monday



As with Black Friday, Cyber Monday isn't tied to one specific day anymore. Amazon is celebrating it as "Cyber Monday Deals Week" and will have major discounts well past the big day.



Some deals have already begun, like the newest Echo Dot for just $24 and two Fire TV Sticks for $39.99. There are even some leftover Black Friday deals like the 2nd-gen. Echo for just $69, and let's not forget all the other sales on everything from TVs to cookware to toys.



The rest of the deals should kick off beginning at 8p.m. PST on Sunday, so be sure to check in so you don't miss out on any sales.



